Interest groups split on NY environmental rights amendment

A ballot question that could grant New Yorkers the right to a "healthful environment" has strong support among voters, but some special-interest groups are divided on the issue, especially pro-business organizations that believe it is the "worst form of lawmaking."

The proposed amendment, according to its text, "would establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment." It was approved by two consecutive state legislatures and is now being considered by voters. If a majority of voters support it, the state Constitution will be amended.

Environmental groups, such as Environmental Advocates NY and the New York League of Conservation Voters, are urging New Yorkers to vote "yes" on the ballot question.

Environmental Advocates NY, which held an event in the Syracuse area last week to advocate for the approval of ballot proposal No. 2, believe that the amendment will ensure New Yorkers have clean air and water. The group also highlighted other benefits of the amendment, including lower health care costs, requiring government officials to consider the environment when making policy decisions and protecting communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by pollution.

"Voting YES on Prop 2 will give a right to clean air and water to every New Yorker today and for generations to come," said Kate Kurera, deputy director at Environmental Advocates NY and leader of the 'Vote YES for Clean Air and Water' coalition. "If you want this right for yourself and your family, then go vote — it's yours for the taking."

The New York League of Conservation Voters touted many of the same benefits of the amendment, especially its role in the pursuit of environmental justice.

"Introducing this amendment would ensure that all people, regardless of race, income, or location, will have New York state constitutional law behind them to protect their right to a healthful environment," the group said.

But business groups have panned the ballot question. The New York Farm Bureau released a statement on Wednesday urging voters to reject the amendment. The Business Council of New York State issued a similar message.

While the farm bureau agrees that a clean environment should be a priority, the group argues that the proposed amendment is "vague" and would give courts more authority in determining what is defined as a "healthful environment."

"This has potential implications for farmers who may face new legal challenges from anyone who disagrees with their farm practices, undermining strict, science-based environmental regulations already in place in New York state, and it could put right-to-farm laws in jeopardy that aim to protect family farms from nuisance lawsuits," said David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau.

The Business Council of New York State thinks the amendment is unnecessary because of federal and state environmental laws that are already in place.

But it went further in its criticism of the ballot question. The group labeled it the "worst form of lawmaking" because it is a proposal "with no meaningful definitions or parameters, which would result in tremendous uncertainty as to how it will be applied, left to be sorted out through years of litigation."

"New York's existing legal framework for environmental protection has proven to be effective at providing a high level of environmental protection, and the state legislature has shown its ability to act quickly to address new issues of concern," the group continued. "In contrast, Proposition 2 would result in significant uncertainty about how our future environmental and economic policies will be shaped. New York voters should say no."

A Siena College poll released in June found 80% of voters, including 85% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans, support the environmental rights amendment.

Voters are considering five proposed amendments on the general election ballot this year. The others deal with independent redistricting, voting changes and increasing the New York City Civil Court's jurisidiction.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.