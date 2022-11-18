'Investment in democracy': NY begins matching campaign donations for state candidates

A new program will allow candidates for state-level offices in New York to receive public funds to match small-dollar donations.

The state Public Campaign Finance Board launched the matching program on Nov. 9 for the 2024 election cycle. Candidates for state Legislature will be the first group eligible to apply and receive matching funds. The program will be in place for statewide candidates running in the 2026 election.

A candidate who participates in the program can receive matching funds for donations between $5 and $250 from individuals in their districts or, for statewide candidates, from New York residents. Before collecting public funds, candidates must meet certain minimum requirements.

Candidates for governor must raise $500,000 in matchable contributions from 5,000 New York residents. Candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller must raise $100,000 from 1,000 New York residents to be eligible for matching funds.

There are lower thresholds for state legislative races — $12,000 from 150 district residents for state Senate candidates, $6,000 from 75 district residents for state Assembly candidates. The thresholds could be reduced by one-third if a district's area median income is below the state's average.

Once a candidate meets that criteria, they can receive matching funds. For state legislative candidates, public funds will be provided at a 12-to-1 match for the first $50, 9-to-1 for the next $100 and 8-to-1 for the last $100. State Senate candidates could receive up to $375,000 in public matching funds for the primary and general elections, while Assembly candidates could get up to $175,000 for each election.

A 6-to-1 match will be in place for statewide candidates — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller — who receive donations up to $250 from New York residents. The maximum matching funds a statewide candidate can receive is $3.5 million for the primary and general elections.

Because lieutenant governor candidates run separately in the primary, they will be eligible to get matching funds in that election. But they will be combined with the candidates for governor in the general election.

Supporters of the program, such as the Brennan Center for Justice, believe it will allow more New Yorkers to be engaged in the political process.

The program will be overseen by the state Public Campaign Finance Board, a seven-member panel that includes the four state Board of Elections commissioners and three other commissioners appointed by the governor and state legislative leaders.

Barbara Lifton, a former state assemblywoman who chairs the board, hopes matching funds will encourage candidates to raise money from small-dollar donors. Cheryl Couser, a co-director of the board, called the program "a significant investment in democracy."

"Small donor financing will help bring a balance back to our campaign finance system by amplifying the voice of all New Yorkers," Couser added.

Former Assembly Republican Leader Brian Kolb, who serves as vice chairman of the board, said the panel's goal is to ensure that the program is successful and that taxpayer funds are "well managed and protected."

Public matching fund payments for the 2024 primary election will begin 30 days after petitions and nomination certifications have been filed. For the general election, the earliest payments can be made is the day after the primary election.