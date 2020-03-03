Iraq War vet, progressive caucus vice chair endorses Francis Conole for Congress

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran and vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is supporting Democratic candidate Francis Conole in the 24th Congressional District race.
Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, is the second current or former member of Congress who is also an Iraq War veteran to endorse Conole, D-Syracuse, for Congress. Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, who was the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress, endorsed Conole last year.
Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran, served in Iraq with Army Special Forces. Before returning to central New York, he was a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.
"Both Francis and I took an oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution in the military, including before deploying to Iraq," Gallego said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need that same commitment to service in Congress."
Conole, Gallego continued, will "make it his mission to deliver bold progressive and pragmatic solutions that bring good-paying jobs to working people, tackle rising costs of health care and prescription drugs, and provide access to affordable higher education."
By endorsing Conole, Gallego is splitting with the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The caucus, which has nearly 100 members, is supporting Democratic candidate Dana Balter in the 24th district.
Balter, Conole and Roger Misso are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, a three-term congressman.
Gallego joins a growing list of supporters for Conole's congressional bid. The Syracuse Democrat has been endorsed by the Cayuga and Onondaga county Democratic committees. Several elected officials, including Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, are backing Conole.
"In addition to being a congressional leader, community leader and role model, Congressman Gallego has been a progressive champion for working families, students, fellow veterans and the right of every American to vote in our country," Conole said. "I look forward to working with him in Congress and delivering real results for the people of central New York."
The 24th Congressional District is a top target for Democrats this year. Katko is considered one of the most vulnerable GOP members.
The district includes the western portion of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.