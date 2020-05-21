IRS begins taking stimulus check questions over the phone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly two months after the law was signed to distribute stimulus checks to millions of Americans, the Internal Revenue Service is starting to answer questions about the payments over the phone.

The IRS announced this week that it will add 3,500 representatives to assist Americans seeking information about the economic impact payments. The phone number is (800) 919-9835.

While the agency's telephone services will be limited, it should help many people who are having difficulty finding information about the payments. The IRS launched an online tool, Get My Payment, that provides updates on the status of the stimulus checks. But for those without internet service, they didn't have a way of seeking assistance.

It was an issue that captured the attention of two New York congressmen, U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado and John Katko. Delgado, a Democrat, and Katko, a Republican, wrote a letter to the IRS last month asking the agency to restore customer service operations. The IRS shut down its customer service hotlines due to the pandemic.