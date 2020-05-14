IRS: More than 7 million New Yorkers receive COVID-19 stimulus checks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Millions of eligible New Yorkers have already received their federal stimulus checks, according to data provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

The economic impact payments, which were authorized in a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill signed by President Donald Trump in March, have been sent to 7.7 million New Yorkers. The IRS reported that more than $12.5 billion has been paid to New York residents.

Nationwide, more than 130 million Americans have received the checks. Over $200 billion has been paid out in the first four weeks of the program.

The IRS projects that more than 150 million stimulus checks will be delivered.

"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week."

Single filers who earn no more than $75,000 annually will receive $1,200. Joint filers earning up to $150,000 a year will receive $2,400 payments. Filers with children ages 16 and under will receive $500 payments for each eligible dependent.