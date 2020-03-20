You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
IRS, NY extend tax filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak
alert

IRS, NY extend tax filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

Virus Outbreak Tax Delay

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

The Internal Revenue Service is giving Americans three more months to file their tax returns as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S. 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the new filing deadline is July 15. Tax Day is usually April 15, but it's being pushed back due to the outbreak. 

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin tweeted. 

Several members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, advocated for the change. 

Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement that it will help working families and small businesses that could experience economic difficulties caused by the public health crisis. 

"I believe we must take all necessary steps to provide relief to our community," Katko said. "While extending this deadline is a step in the right direction, I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to support central New York individuals, families and businesses during this difficult time." 

New York will move its state income tax filing deadline to July 15, according to state Budget Director Robert Mujica. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News