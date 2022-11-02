Is Julie Abbott a 'radical' GOP candidate or not conservative? Democrats say both

Two mailers tell different stories about Julie Abbott in the 48th state Senate District race.

One mailer claims Abbott, a Republican, "stands with anti-choice and pro-gun extremists." The other mailer declares that the GOP candidate is not conservative, supports abortion rights and favors gun restrictions.

The New York State Democratic Senate Campaign Committee paid for the mailers, both of which were obtained by The Citizen. In one mailer, Democrats attempt to paint Abbott, an Onondaga County legislator, as "just another radical Republican." She also "sought and received support from a radical right wing group that opposes women's reproductive rights and commonsense gun safety laws," according to the mailer.

On the flip side of the mailer, Senate Democrats say Abbott "sides with extremists, not central New Yorkers" on gun safety and reproductive rights.

The "radical right wing group" mentioned in the mailer is the state Conservative Party. Abbott sought the party's endorsement, but faced opposition from committees in the district's two counties, Cayuga and Onondaga. Despite local party leaders declining to endorse her, the state party authorized her to run on its line.

Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney and registered Conservative, forced a primary against Abbott for the minor party line. His main reason for running is that he did not believe Abbott represented the party's values. The Conservative Party opposes abortion and "red flag" laws to remove guns from individuals who are considered dangerous. Abbott supports abortion rights and red flag laws.

Coretti won the Conservative primary by 14 votes, 279 to 265, over Abbott. His primary win set up a three-way race for the general election between himself, Abbott and Democratic state Sen. Rachel May.

The second mailer paid for by Senate Democrats highlights the differences between Abbott and Coretti. The mailer describes Coretti as "staunchly pro-life," "pro-Second Amendment, "fiscally conservative" and "pro-border security." Abbott, according to the mailer, supports abortion rights, gun restrictions, voted for the "wasteful" $85 million aquarium project in Onondaga County and opposes "cooperation with federal immigration authorities" — a reference to her position that sanctuary cities should not lose federal funding.

The mailer is a clear attempt to boost Coretti, who has spent little time and money campaigning for the 48th district seat. Because Coretti is on the Conservative line, which Republicans typically run on in state Senate elections, it's believed that he will siphon votes away from Abbott. That could benefit May, the Democrats' preferred candidate, as she seeks her third term in the state Senate.

"I'm sure Julie Abbott would prefer if we didn't expose her by telling the people she's trying to trick what she says when she's not in front of them but we're not going to let her get away with it," said Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Democrats.

Coretti told The Citizen that he was not aware of the mailer and Senate Democrats did not consult with him before its distribution. While he thinks it accurately details his and Abbott's stances on issues, he criticized Democrats for also funding ads and mailers that claim Abbott is conservative and pro-life, which he says is "obviously not true."

Abbott thinks the mailers are an example of what's wrong with politics.

"Imagine you are actually honest in your beliefs, so much so that people are coming along with you to the point where a sitting senator has to pay to fund a third-party opponent," she said. "It's just mind-blowing to me."

It's not the first time these tactics have been deployed in the 48th Senate District race. During the Conservative primary, the Communication Workers of America's PAC paid for a similar mailer that compares Abbott and Coretti on abortion, gun rights and other issues.

The Communication Workers of America is supporting May in the Senate race.

Despite a Democratic enrollment advantage in the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County, the race has emerged as one of the more competitive state Senate contests in New York. Republicans are hoping that the national political climate will benefit Abbott and other down-ballot candidates. Democrats, with May as their candidate, want to retain the central New York seat.