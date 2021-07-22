'It's a challenging time': Centro dealing with bus driver shortage

"We assessed our bus operator situation and we determined what we can provide and provide it in a reliable fashion," Koegel explained. "We determined that these are the sites that we could operate reliably and provide good service from these locations. They are closer to the state fair and that means we can get more bus trips out of a bus and move more people. That was really the critical element when we tried to assess what ones we were going to be able to operate."

There won't be Park-N-Ride locations in Cayuga and Oswego counties, and in parts of Onondaga County farther away from the state fair. Koegel said the longer trips are "just very difficult for us to provide good service for if we don't have the right amount of drivers."

It's not just drivers that Centro needs. The transit authority is hiring mechanics and servicer/cleaners. Centro's home page includes a large "Now Hiring" banner that visitors can click on to learn more about the job openings.