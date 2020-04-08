'It's not over': NY coronavirus death toll tops 6,000

The statewide death toll is now more than twice the number of New Yorkers who died on 9/11. More than 13,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19, with nearly half of those deaths occurring in New York.

Cuomo said he will direct flags on state government buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of the New Yorkers who have died due to COVID-19.

"Every number is a face and that's been painfully obvious to me," he said, adding that the virus is a "vicious predator" that targeted vulnerable people.

Even though the number of deaths is increasing, Cuomo highlighted some positive developments while again urging New Yorkers to not get overconfident.

In his presentation, Cuomo argued that the state's social distancing guidelines and PAUSE policy is working. He described the initiatives as "dramatic actions" taken by the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

The three-day hospitalization average is 533, which increased slightly since Tuesday. But it is still well below New York's rate of hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Some of the larger hospital systems are reporting that more people are being discharged than admitted.