'It's not over': NY coronavirus death toll tops 6,000

New York is flattening the curve in terms of coronavirus hospitalizations, but the death toll continues to grow by the day.
Another 779 people died Tuesday, topping the previous single-day high set on Monday. COVID-19 has killed 6,268 New Yorkers, according to the latest data provided by the state Department of Health.
The higher daily death rates are coming as other metrics — hospitalizations, three-day hospitalization averages, intensive care unit admissions and intubations — either decline or level off. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state is flattening the curve — a reference to the number of hospitalizations over time — but conceded that the number of deaths is "terrible" news.
Cuomo believes the death toll rising at a higher rate because several patients have been on ventilators for an extended period of time and aren't recovering from the virus. He said many of the people dying are likely patients who were admitted when hospitalizations rose two weeks ago.
"I understand the science of it," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "But it is still incredibly difficult to deal with."
The statewide death toll is now more than twice the number of New Yorkers who died on 9/11. More than 13,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19, with nearly half of those deaths occurring in New York.
Cuomo said he will direct flags on state government buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of the New Yorkers who have died due to COVID-19.
"Every number is a face and that's been painfully obvious to me," he said, adding that the virus is a "vicious predator" that targeted vulnerable people.
Even though the number of deaths is increasing, Cuomo highlighted some positive developments while again urging New Yorkers to not get overconfident.
In his presentation, Cuomo argued that the state's social distancing guidelines and PAUSE policy is working. He described the initiatives as "dramatic actions" taken by the state to prevent the spread of the virus.
The three-day hospitalization average is 533, which increased slightly since Tuesday. But it is still well below New York's rate of hospitalizations over the last two weeks.
Some of the larger hospital systems are reporting that more people are being discharged than admitted.
"If the hospitalization rate keeps decreasing the way it is now, then the system should stabilize over these next couple of weeks which will minimize the need for overflow in the system," Cuomo said.
However, the state's social distancing policies remain in effect — Cuomo increased the maximum fine for violations from $500 to $1,000 — and non-essential businesses remain closed through April 29. Public schools are also closed until late April.
There is a possibility of another surge in cases if those policies are violated. That's why the state is keeping the guidelines in place for at least another few weeks.
"It's not a time to get complacent," Cuomo said.
