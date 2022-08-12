'It's up to us': Forest management plan presented to Auburn City Council

AUBURN — Armed with wide eyes, fast arm movements and a enthusiastic stream of knowledge during his presentation, Walt Aikman, a local forester and co-founder of the environmental group Grow Auburn's Trees!, spoke to the Auburn City Council Thursday about a draft forest management plan for the city.

In January 2021 it was announced Auburn would receive a state Department of Environmental Conservation Urban Forestry grant toward an urban forest inventory and management plan. At the time, it was expected the city would receive $30,000 for the plan. Such an inventory and management plan for the area's urban forest was approved by city council around the same time. Aikman, who contracted with the city, conducted the inventory and management plan with the city's Department of Public Works and engineering department.

Aikman told council Thursday the forest resources in the city are gradually declining, in quantity and quality. He added there has been a measurable decrease in Auburn's tree cover since 2005 which continues.

"Unfortunately, the growing stock of our street trees is skewed to a very few number of species of declining health and vigor. And here's the good news, we have a small but impactful urban forestry program, centered at the Department of Public Works, that over time has sustained community support in tree planting and care," he said. "So now's our time, it's our moment. We are now poised to take additional steps to deliver a safe, sustainable and healthy forest for future generations of Auburn residents. It's up to us."

Slides from Aikman's presentation said "Delivering a forest resource worthy of our residents will demand we change" how tree care is prioritized and targeted, how the health of local trees are tracked, how invasive plant species are tackled and how a more robust forestry program is funded, staffed and developed.

If the management plan is adopted by the city, it would include a goal to plant 350 trees every year, Aikman said, with "100 balled-and-burlapped trees per year" contracted through the Auburn planning department's Community Development Block Grant program, the engineering department's road program and the city's Public Works budget. Another 50 bare-root trees per year would be planted with volunteers through the Public Works budget.

In regard to costs, the 200 total contracted trees through the road program and the CDBG money would cost $115,000. A cost of $22,600 was estimated for the 100 trees that would be planted by DPW, plus $7,875 for the 50 bare-root trees which would be planted by DPW and volunteers.

Priority streets for tree planting, according to the slides, include the Arterial, North Division Street, North Street, South Street, Genesee Street, Lake Avenue, the Clymer-Metcalf corridor and the Owasco River corridor.

For tree management, it was determined priority pruning of 652 trees at $750 per tree would cost $489,000, the slides said, while removing 97 trees at an estimated $3,500 per tree would come to $339,500 total.

"That's serious coin, I understand that, but the sooner we can focus our labor and time on the ones that need that attention, right, we could probably bring these numbers down," Aikman said. "Because we do have some amazing talent in the city working on this, once we get the ash trees taken care of."

Among the factors looked at as a part of the study were Auburn's urban tree canopy data and inventory data for street trees and park trees — including their locations, conditions, planting sites and invasive plants.

Aikman said the factors driving the city's canopy change are tree removal during development of businesses, apartments and "normal life in a city," large tree removals and canopy loss due to emerald ash borers, insects that kill ash trees by laying their eggs inside tree crevices, which allows larvae to feed on tree tissue. The slides said it was found Auburn lost 1,500 trees between October 2002 to October 2021. Around 1,200 of those were ash trees.

Aikman also talked about included maintaining the DPW forestry funding line to "ensure at least a minimal management capacity." He said he hopes the city can add another arborist position in the future "to grow the program we have, add some additional laborers that are dedicated to forestry and have a larger budget for securing contract services.

"I know money's tight. We cannot afford, for the sake of our safety and health, to let this program get any smaller, and if anything, we have to grow it, and it's tough to do because it's hard to get the labor and the qualified people, I know that," Aikman said.

He talked about the importance of continuing to pursue the DEC forestry funding. At one point, Aikman also illustrated the danger of not removing the dead ash trees in the city due to the risk of them falling over.

Once Aikman's presentation ended, Mayor Mike Quill jokingly told him, "I just wish there was some way we could boost your enthusiasm," which garnered laughs from council, the audience and Aikman himself.

After the presentation, Aikman emphasized if these preventive measures aren't taken now, these issues could potentially be a lot more costly for the city in the future if they continue unabated.

"We have to change the way we do things so that we're ready," he said.