Jim Barber aims to bring farming background, upstate NY voice to state Senate majority

Nearly two months before state Sen. Jim Seward announced he would not seek reelection this year, Jim Barber decided he would run for the 51st state Senate District seat.

Barber, a fifth-generation farmer in Schoharie County, told The Citizen that he realized that to be an effective representative for the district, which includes six towns in southern Cayuga County, that person needs to be a member of the majority party. He noted that for nearly all of his tenure in the state Senate, Seward — a Republican — was part of the majority conference. That put him in a position to deliver funding and other aid for the district.

"If you're not in the majority conference, you're going to get very little," Barber, D-Middleburgh, said. "It's the way things are and it's as simple as that. You need a voice inside the room with the folks who are making the decisions in order to represent this district."

Barber, who has elected office experience as a former member of the Middleburgh school district, has spent his entire career in farming or other agriculture-related roles. He owns Barber's Farm and his son, nephew and niece are involved in the operation.