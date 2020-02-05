Jim Orman, Cayuga County treasurer, exploring run for NY Assembly

Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman is in the early stages of a potential campaign to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch in the 126th district.
Orman, a Republican, told The Citizen Wednesday that he is exploring a run for state Assembly. It's a seat he's been interested in for many years. He had conversations with Finch, R-Springport, in December and again on Monday, when Finch revealed he would not seek reelection.
He met with Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini to express interest in the race. Cayuga County Republicans will meet Saturday to designate candidates in several races for the 2020 elections.
"I would just like to talk further with everybody in the room," Orman said. "That's the process I will be taking."
Orman, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has more than 30 years of public sector experience. He held financial positions with the Monroe County government and was comptroller for the town of Irondequoit before returning to Cayuga County.
For seven years, he owned the Fargo Restaurant in Aurora.
In 2005, Orman challenged longtime Cayuga County Treasurer David Farrell. Orman defeated Farrell, a Democrat who was in office for nearly 30 years, by 30 percentage points. He ran unopposed when he won reelection in 2009, 2013 and 2017.
Orman believes he has a "proven track record." He noted that his office has saved nearly $3.2 million over a 10-year period by downsizing staff and reviewing the county's bond rating through Moody's Investors Service. About 10 years ago, he explained, the county's bond rating was B-minus. It's now A1. The rating, Moody's wrote in 2016, reflects the "county's satisfactory reserve levels, stable tax base and manageable debt and pension burden."
"I've really enjoyed what I've done," Orman said. "Every entity that I've served in has been better off when I left. After a while, it sinks in that maybe I am meant to do this. I'd like to take what I've done as treasurer and apply that in Albany where they certainly could use some assistance."
One issue he hopes to address, if elected to the Assembly, is the effect state mandates have on local governments. As county treasurer, he's seen the financial impact mandates have on the local budget.
With ongoing conversations about possible changes to Medicaid to save the state $2.5 billion, Orman thinks there needs to be more assistance for local governments.
"We're already spending 85 or 86 cents out of every dollar (on mandates)," he said. "Imagine if we had 50 cents of our own to spend. Our roads would be perfect. We've saved about $3.2 million out of our office. If we could apply that to the state government, I feel like I could make that effort on behalf of our constituents."
Orman is the second Republican to publicly express interest in the race after Finch announced he will not run for another term this fall. Kenneth Bush III, an attorney and Jordan resident, announced his candidacy Tuesday.
The 126th Assembly District contains parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.