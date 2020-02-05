Jim Orman, Cayuga County treasurer, exploring run for NY Assembly

Orman believes he has a "proven track record." He noted that his office has saved nearly $3.2 million over a 10-year period by downsizing staff and reviewing the county's bond rating through Moody's Investors Service. About 10 years ago, he explained, the county's bond rating was B-minus. It's now A1. The rating, Moody's wrote in 2016, reflects the "county's satisfactory reserve levels, stable tax base and manageable debt and pension burden."

"I've really enjoyed what I've done," Orman said. "Every entity that I've served in has been better off when I left. After a while, it sinks in that maybe I am meant to do this. I'd like to take what I've done as treasurer and apply that in Albany where they certainly could use some assistance."

One issue he hopes to address, if elected to the Assembly, is the effect state mandates have on local governments. As county treasurer, he's seen the financial impact mandates have on the local budget.

With ongoing conversations about possible changes to Medicaid to save the state $2.5 billion, Orman thinks there needs to be more assistance for local governments.