Jim Seward, a prison in Cayuga County and one of his first legislative achievements

Hatfield and Seward knew each other from the 1986 campaign for state Senate. The two Republicans sought the party's nomination in a primary election. Seward defeated Hatfield in a three-candidate field to win the GOP nod.

Seward said that after his primary victory, he visited Cayuga County as part of a "unity tour." Hatfield joined him and supported his bid for the Senate.

"He was the type of opponent who, through the campaign, rather than disliking each other I grew more fond of him, even though we were opposing each other in the primary," Seward said of Hatfield, who died in 2012.

After it was determined that Hatfield's property is where the prison would be located, Seward laughed as he recalled seeing Hatfield after the decision. He told Hatfield, "Now, Arbie, I did you a favor by beating you in that primary because, if you were a senator, you never could've sold that land to the state for a prison."

Securing the prison for southern Cayuga County was one of Seward's early achievements as a state senator. He is retiring after 34 years in office. His last day is Thursday, New Year's Eve.

"There was a lot of public local support for that," he said. "I was very pleased that we were able to land that."

