Jim Seward, a prison in Cayuga County and one of his first legislative achievements

State Sen. Jim Seward remembers the meeting — and his request.
It was 1987 and Seward, R-Milford, was a newly elected state senator. Warren Anderson, the Senate majority leader at the time, called him into his office. Anderson's top aides were in the room.
Anderson, Seward recalled in an interview with The Citizen, said they wanted him to get off to a good start as a freshman senator.
"What can we do for you?" Seward remembers Anderson asking during the meeting. Seward responded, "I want one of those prisons."
In the late 1980s, there was prison expansion in New York and there was stiff competition for the new correctional facilities. Seward, whose district included all of Cayuga County until the legislative maps were redrawn in 1992, wanted one of the facilities in his district and specifically, Cayuga County.
According to Seward, the plan was for two or three more prisons to be built in upstate New York. There was competition for the prisons because of the jobs that would be created. The town of Moravia in Cayuga County was selected as one of the prison sites.
"The community wanted a prison," he said. "They wanted the jobs in their community."
To build what is now Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison, the state needed land. It purchased 130 acres from Arbon Hatfield, a longtime chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature. Hatfield sold the land to the state for $150,000.
Hatfield and Seward knew each other from the 1986 campaign for state Senate. The two Republicans sought the party's nomination in a primary election. Seward defeated Hatfield in a three-candidate field to win the GOP nod.
Seward said that after his primary victory, he visited Cayuga County as part of a "unity tour." Hatfield joined him and supported his bid for the Senate.
"He was the type of opponent who, through the campaign, rather than disliking each other I grew more fond of him, even though we were opposing each other in the primary," Seward said of Hatfield, who died in 2012.
After it was determined that Hatfield's property is where the prison would be located, Seward laughed as he recalled seeing Hatfield after the decision. He told Hatfield, "Now, Arbie, I did you a favor by beating you in that primary because, if you were a senator, you never could've sold that land to the state for a prison."
Securing the prison for southern Cayuga County was one of Seward's early achievements as a state senator. He is retiring after 34 years in office. His last day is Thursday, New Year's Eve.
"There was a lot of public local support for that," he said. "I was very pleased that we were able to land that."
