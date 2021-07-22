Joe Biden at CNN town hall: Father-in-law offered me Auburn restaurant

The anecdote was part of Biden's response to a question from John Lanni, who co-owns the Thunderdome Restaurant Group. Lanni described his business's struggles in hiring more workers — a problem that's affecting many in the restaurant industry.

Lanni asked Biden if his administration plans to provide incentives to those who haven't returned to work. The president noted that billions were spent to provide assistance to restaurants through either the Paycheck Protection Program or the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. But he also addressed another factor that could be contributing to the shortage — that people who once worked in food service may have decided that they no longer want to work in the industry and are pursuing other opportunities.

"People are looking to make more money and to bargain," Biden said. "And so I think your business and the tourist business is really going to be in a bind for a little while."

There are proposals to provide more assistance to restaurants struggling to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One plan would add $60 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. That bill has bipartisan support in Congress.