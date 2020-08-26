Joe Biden wants CNY voters to choose Dana Balter over John Katko for Congress

Katko's campaign has criticized the tax hikes attached to the proposal and used Biden's words about Medicare for All against Balter. A new ad released by the National Republican Congressional Committee includes clips of Biden panning Medicare for All at a Democratic primary debate in 2019. It also contains footage of Balter describing how Medicare for All would be financed.

But Medicare for All isn't the sole subject of the health care debate in the 24th district. Balter's campaign and national Democrats have linked Katko to attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, a 2010 health care law. Democratic ads have mentioned that Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law cleared the way for Republican state attorneys general to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

The tax law includes the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate penalty. The individual mandate required Americans to have health insurance coverage. The GOP attorneys general argue that without the individual mandate, the health care law should be struck down.