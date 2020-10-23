John DeFrancisco backs Angi Renna for old NY Senate seat

John DeFrancisco, who represented the Syracuse area in the state Senate for a quarter-century, offers plenty of criticisms of the Democratic-led state government. But he also weighed in on the race for his old seat — and endorsed his potential successor.

DeFrancisco wrote a letter supporting Angi Renna in the 50th Senate District race. Renna, R-Manlius, is running to fill the seat vacated by Bob Antonacci, who served one year in the Senate before resigning to become a state Supreme Court judge.

In his letter, DeFrancisco panned the Democratic-controlled Senate, which he says has contributed to "catastrophic new laws and policy changes," including the bail reform law in 2019.

Renna has criticized the law and believes it should be repealed.

"Bail reform has let dangerous criminals back onto the streets to prey on vulnerable residents, and now the radicals controlling state government are pushing an insane 'defund the police' agenda," DeFrancisco wrote. "Angi Renna, from day one of her campaign, has advocated for a repeal of bail reform and has spoken out repeatedly against defunding the police. In fact, she is the only candidate running for Senate in this district that has the full support of local and state law enforcement."