John Flanagan, NY Senate GOP leader, retiring later this month

State Sen. John Flanagan, who has served as the top Republican in the chamber for five years, will retire at the end of this month.
Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, said Tuesday that he is retiring effective June 28 to "pursue an opportunity in the private sector." He already announced in March that he would not seek reelection this year.
"As I have often said over the course of my career in public service, it has been my extraordinary honor and privilege to have served the people of New York in both the Assembly and Senate," Flanagan said in a statement. "My life has been immeasurably enriched by the thousands of people whom I have met along the way, and I leave Albany with my head full of life lessons and my heart full of fond memories."
Flanagan's retirement will end a 34-year career as a state lawmaker. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1986 after the sudden death of his father, John Flanagan, Sr. In 2002, Flanagan was elected to the state Senate.
As a state senator, Flanagan chaired the Senate Education Committee and, in 2015, was elected by his Republican colleagues to serve as majority leader following Dean Skelos' resignation.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who worked with Flanagan to negotiate three state budgets and pass other measures, commented on Flanagan's retirement at his daily briefing Tuesday.
"I understand he's going to open a new chapter in life," he said. "I wish him well."
Flanagan sought treatment for alcoholism in 2017 and again in 2019 after Republicans lost the Senate majority. Despite the GOP losing several seats, Flanagan was reelected to lead the Republican conference.
With several Republican state senators announcing their retirements this year, there was speculation about Flanagan's future. It wasn't until March that he announced he would not run for reelection this year.
"As I roamed the halls of the Capitol last week for the very last time, I marveled at the architecture of the building and reveled in its beauty and splendor, while contemplating the remarkable history of our great state," Flanagan said. "I was humbled knowing that I was walking in the footsteps of many great state legislators from generations past, including my father, the late Assemblyman John Flanagan. I am forever grateful to my legislative colleagues, past and present, who helped guide my path and nurture my legislative career."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.