John Flanagan, NY Senate GOP leader, retiring later this month

State Sen. John Flanagan, who has served as the top Republican in the chamber for five years, will retire at the end of this month.

Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, said Tuesday that he is retiring effective June 28 to "pursue an opportunity in the private sector." He already announced in March that he would not seek reelection this year.

"As I have often said over the course of my career in public service, it has been my extraordinary honor and privilege to have served the people of New York in both the Assembly and Senate," Flanagan said in a statement. "My life has been immeasurably enriched by the thousands of people whom I have met along the way, and I leave Albany with my head full of life lessons and my heart full of fond memories."

Flanagan's retirement will end a 34-year career as a state lawmaker. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1986 after the sudden death of his father, John Flanagan, Sr. In 2002, Flanagan was elected to the state Senate.