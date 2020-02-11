John Katko aiming to create $400M cybersecurity fund for state, local governments

Katko said local governments are vulnerable to attacks and could face "massive costs" if they are targeted.

"That's why, as the ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security's Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, I am proud to join members on both sides of the aisle in introducing bipartisan legislation to provide state and local officials with the necessary funds and guidance to allow them to be prepared for, respond to and recover from cyberattacks," he said.

There are other examples of state and local governments that have been targeted by attacks. In Louisiana, state and local agencies have dealt with cyberattacks. There are 22 towns in Texas that were affected by a ransomware attack.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said making investments in cybersecurity for state and local governments is a "national security imperative." He noted that major breaches have cost large U.S. cities nearly $20 million.