John Katko aiming to create $400M cybersecurity fund for state, local governments

A group of Democrats and Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, want to establish a $400 million fund to help state and local governments protect against cybersecurity threats.
The grant program is one of the main provisions in legislation introduced by six members of the House Homeland Security Committee. The $400 million initiative would provide grants to states that boost cybersecurity funding.
The bill would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is within the Department of Homeland Security, to develop a strategy for improving cybersecurity at the state, local and tribal levels. State, local and tribal governments would be mandated to develop their own cybersecurity plans, which will help determine how federal funds should be spent.
Katko, R-Camillus, and his colleagues also want to launch a state and local cybersecurity resiliency committee. The panel would provide guidance to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on state and local cybersecurity needs.
The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation. Katko is the top Republican on the subcommittee.
The members of Congress introduced the bill after several cyberattacks on state and local governments, including ransomware attacks that struck the Syracuse City School District and Onondaga County library system.
Katko said local governments are vulnerable to attacks and could face "massive costs" if they are targeted.
"That's why, as the ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security's Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, I am proud to join members on both sides of the aisle in introducing bipartisan legislation to provide state and local officials with the necessary funds and guidance to allow them to be prepared for, respond to and recover from cyberattacks," he said.
There are other examples of state and local governments that have been targeted by attacks. In Louisiana, state and local agencies have dealt with cyberattacks. There are 22 towns in Texas that were affected by a ransomware attack.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said making investments in cybersecurity for state and local governments is a "national security imperative." He noted that major breaches have cost large U.S. cities nearly $20 million.
"For too long, our state and local governments have had to fend for themselves as foreign adversaries and cyber criminals have targeted their networks," Thompson said. "The State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act will provide long-overdue resources and support to state, local, tribal and territorial governments across the country whose cyber defenses are outmatched by sophisticated adversaries."
The House Homeland Security Committee will review the legislation at its meeting Wednesday.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.