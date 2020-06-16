John Katko aims to raise PTSD awareness, reduce stigma

Members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, hope to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and encourage those struggling with the mental health condition to seek help.
A resolution introduced by Katko, R-Camillus, and three other House members, including U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, would designate June 2020 as National Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Month and June 27 as National Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day.
The resolution was also introduced in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Dan Sullivan.
Katko cited statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs that estimates as many as 30% of veterans will be diagnosed with PTSD. Among the entire U.S. population, the National Center for PTSD, which operates within the VA, estimates that 7 to 8% of the population will have PTSD during their lives.
According to the center, about 8 million adults will have PTSD in one year.
"By raising awareness of PTSD and reducing the stigma associated with seeking support for mental health disorders, our measure aims to encourage more service members and veterans to pursue treatment," Katko said in a statement.
The National Institute of Mental Health describes PTSD as a disorder that "develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary or dangerous event." Military service members and veterans could develop PTSD after being in combat.
Clear Path for Veterans, a central New York-based veterans organization, supports the resolution introduced by Katko and his colleagues. Alexander Behm, executive director of Clear Path for Veterans, thinks the measure will help better understand PTSD and lead to more resources for veterans with the disorder.
"Taking care of the men and women who serve our country should be our utmost priority and Clear Path stands ready and willing to help by providing programs and services, alongside the efforts of Congressman Katko," Behm said.
