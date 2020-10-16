John Katko and Dana Balter, on the issues: Immigration

"I live in Syracuse, a refugee resettlement city," she said. "Our community is so rich and beautiful and diverse because we have people from all across the world here and they come here to find safety and opportunity. They start businesses and they open restaurants and they are integral parts of our community that make our lives better and richer and make our country stronger."

Balter's immigration reform proposal includes the DREAM Act, which would extend protections to DACA recipients and provide a pathway to legal status. That would address the uncertainty surrounding the DACA program.

She also supports reforming the visa system, which she says isn't working.

"All you have to do is talk to a farmer in Wayne County to hear about it," Balter said. "We gotta fix the visa system so that it works for both people coming here seeking employment and for people here who are hiring employees. There is no reason we can't do that. We just haven't had the commitment. We need to."

Overall, Balter believes there are a lot of problems with the immigration system and it's going to take a lot of work to fix it.

"We can and should have an immigration system that works hard for our country, that helps boost our economy, that exemplifies American values that treats people humanely and gives us the administrative control over our borders that we need," she said.

