John Katko and the most bipartisan members of Congress ranking, explained

The Lugar Center and McCourt School use a "Bipartisan Index" to rank members of Congress. The Bipartisan Index, according to the Lugar Center, "measures the frequency with which a member co-sponsors a bill introduced by the opposite party and the frequency with which a member's own bills attract co-sponsors from the opposite party."

The center explained this approach on its website.

"We gravitated toward bill sponsorships and co-sponsorships for two reasons," the center wrote. "First, they allowed us to construct a highly objective measure of partisan and bipartisan behavior. Second, sponsorship and co-sponsorship behavior is especially revealing of partisan tendencies. Members' voting decisions are often contextual and can be influenced by parliamentary circumstances. Sponsorships and co-sponsorships, in contrast, exist as very carefully considered declarations of where a legislator stands on an issue."

That simplifies what is a complicated methodology for scoring members of Congress and their bipartisan tendencies. But the gist is this: If you sponsor a bill, the more bipartisan cosponsors you have will increase your score. And the more bills sponsored by the opposite party that you cosponsor will help boost your standing, too.