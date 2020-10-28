John Katko and the most bipartisan members of Congress ranking, explained

It has been a message repeated throughout the 24th Congressional District race: U.S. Rep. John Katko tells voters that he is ranked as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress.
This is true. The Lugar Center, founded by former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University released its rankings this year. Katko, R-Camillus, ranked second on the list behind U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican.
Katko also received the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He was one of 20 members of Congress recognized by the business group.
While the rankings generate headlines — and references to those articles are made in Katko's campaign commercials — the basis of the rankings may not get as much attention.
The Lugar Center and McCourt School use a "Bipartisan Index" to rank members of Congress. The Bipartisan Index, according to the Lugar Center, "measures the frequency with which a member co-sponsors a bill introduced by the opposite party and the frequency with which a member's own bills attract co-sponsors from the opposite party."
The center explained this approach on its website.
"We gravitated toward bill sponsorships and co-sponsorships for two reasons," the center wrote. "First, they allowed us to construct a highly objective measure of partisan and bipartisan behavior. Second, sponsorship and co-sponsorship behavior is especially revealing of partisan tendencies. Members' voting decisions are often contextual and can be influenced by parliamentary circumstances. Sponsorships and co-sponsorships, in contrast, exist as very carefully considered declarations of where a legislator stands on an issue."
That simplifies what is a complicated methodology for scoring members of Congress and their bipartisan tendencies. But the gist is this: If you sponsor a bill, the more bipartisan cosponsors you have will increase your score. And the more bills sponsored by the opposite party that you cosponsor will help boost your standing, too.
In the 116th Congress, which began in January 2019, Katko has sponsored 41 bills and cosponsored 366 measures, according to Congress.gov. Throughout his time in Congress, he has said that he doesn't introduce a bill without a Democratic cosponsor.
The Citizen's review found that each of the 41 bills he introduced since January 2019 has a Democratic cosponsor. He wrote a cybersecurity advisory committee bill that has 77 cosponsors, including 44 Democrats. A measure he sponsored to study how defendants are monitored during pretrial release has 62 cosponsors, including 35 Democrats. Another bill he authored to address the shortage of mental health care professionals is cosponsored by 32 Democrats.
Most of the bills Katko introduced have one, two or three cosponsors. Most of those cosponsors are Democrats.
Katko has cosponsored several bills authored by Democrats. According to The Citizen's review, he is listed as a cosponsor on 366 bills introduced in Congress, 276 of which are sponsored by Democrats.
However, a vast majority of the 407 bills Katko sponsored or cosponsored haven't advanced through the committee process. Ninety measures have been considered by committees and 71 have passed the House. Nineteen have been approved by both houses of Congress and signed into law by the president.
Congress.gov's records don't factor in whether a bill was included in a larger legislative package. It's common for Congress to use a larger bill, such as the annual defense policy measure, as a "vehicle" to pass other measures.
The rankings reward Katko's willingness to cosponsor a bill, even if it's introduced by a Democrat. Many of the bills he supports aren't controversial. They're focused on subjects like cybersecurity, mental health care and ensuring students have access to meals.
His high score in the Lugar Center's rankings helps him in a competitive congressional district. Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the 24th district, which means he needs to appeal to some Democrats in order to win. He has done that in his prior runs for Congress.
For Katko to win reelection in 2020, it's more important than ever for him to convince Democrats, especially moderate and conservative members of the party, that he is the best choice for the district. Without their support, he could be out of Congress come January.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
