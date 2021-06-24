John Katko breaks with most Republicans, votes to protect older workers

U.S. Rep. John Katko split with his party to help pass legislation he cosponsored that aims to crack down on age discrimination in workplaces.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act by a 247-178 vote. Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 29 Republicans who joined 218 Democrats to support the measure.
Katko is one of 112 cosponsors of the bill. He was one of 13 members of Congress who originally signed on in support of the bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat.
The purpose of the bill is to reinstate protections that were affected by a 2009 Supreme Court decision in the case of Gross vs. FBL Financial Services. The plaintiff, Jack Gross, believed he was demoted from a position because of his age. He filed a lawsuit accusing his employer of violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.
After a U.S. District Court sided with Gross, the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed the decision. The case was heard by the Supreme Court, which ruled that a plaintiff must prove that age was the sole factor for the employer's actions.
According to a summary, the bill would allow "mixed-motive" claims, which means that a complainant could show that age was a motivating factor for adverse action by an employer, even if "other factors also motivated the practice."
The legislation "declares that the complaining party shall not be required to demonstrate that age or retaliation was the sole cause of the employment practice," the summary continues.
Citing a 2018 AARP study, Katko said that three in five workers age 45 and older have experienced or seen age discrimination in the workplace. He also noted that older workers are more likely than younger people to become long-term unemployed.
"I joined lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in introducing the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act and voted to pass it in the House because I firmly believe older workers are entitled to the right to work and deserve adequate protections," he said. "By restoring federal age discrimination protections, the bill will ensure older workers are protected against age discrimination in the workplace."
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
