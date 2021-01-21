John Katko, Democrats aim to overturn Supreme Court's Citizens United decision

The third section would ensure that limits on campaign spending wouldn't affect the press's ability to report on campaigns and elections.

Katko, who has supported past efforts to overturn the Citizens United decision, believes the proposed constitutional amendment would eliminate the influence of big money in politics.

"The Supreme Court's disastrous ruling in Citizens United made clear that a constitutional amendment would be required to address the outsized role of money in politics," he said. "In Congress, I've been a champion of these commonsense reforms and will keep working to restore democratic power to the American people."

The amendment has been endorsed by several political reform groups, including End Citizens United and the Let America Vote Action Fund.

Tiffany Muller, who is president of End Citizens United and Let America Vote Action Fund, thinks the Supreme Court's 2010 decision has "polluted our democracy." She noted that there was nearly $3 billion in outside spending during the 2020 election.

"Americans are tired of a political system that too often works for the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of everyone else," Muller said.