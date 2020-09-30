John Katko endorsed by clean energy advocacy group in CNY House race

A group that has supported U.S. Rep. John Katko in past elections is once again endorsing the Republican congressman in the 24th Congressional District race.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, which formed to engage Republican lawmakers on clean energy policies, endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, on Wednesday. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the central New York district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.

Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, told The Citizen Tuesday that Katko has a "long record" on clean energy issues. She also lauded his focus on balancing economic, energy and environmental needs.

"That commonsense balance is just something that I think Republicans are not only starting to embrace, but Congressman Katko has been one of the early Republicans to walk that line of recognizing the value of the economy and environment," Reams said. "It's not one or the other. You can do both."