John Katko endorsed by clean energy advocacy group in CNY House race

A group that has supported U.S. Rep. John Katko in past elections is once again endorsing the Republican congressman in the 24th Congressional District race.
Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, which formed to engage Republican lawmakers on clean energy policies, endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, on Wednesday. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the central New York district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.
Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, told The Citizen Tuesday that Katko has a "long record" on clean energy issues. She also lauded his focus on balancing economic, energy and environmental needs.
"That commonsense balance is just something that I think Republicans are not only starting to embrace, but Congressman Katko has been one of the early Republicans to walk that line of recognizing the value of the economy and environment," Reams said. "It's not one or the other. You can do both."
Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions highlighted Katko's legislative record, including his cosponsorship of eight bills in the House of Representatives. The measures include legislation that would extend an energy tax credit for renewable resources, establish an investment tax credit for nuclear power plants and encouraging the development of renewable energy on public lands.
Katko is also a member of the House Climate Solutions Caucus, which consists of members of both parties. And he's acknowledged that climate change is real — a stance not held by some members of his party.
One of Katko's top energy-related achievements was his involvement in the effort to save the James. A Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County. There was a real possibility the plant would close, but he participated in discussions about the sale of the plant to Exelon, which is still operating the facility.
Katko said in a statement that Congress must work to "advance commonsense initiatives that preserve our environment for generations to come."
"In Congress, I've been a strong proponent of legislation that expands cleaner forms of energy, such as nuclear energy," he said. "Locally, I've worked tirelessly to support the (Fitzpatrick) and Nine Mile Point nuclear power facilities, which provide safe and clean nuclear power to thousands of local families, and employs hundreds of hardworking central New Yorkers.
"Moving forward, I will continue this work to encourage the development of dependable, abundant and safe energy."
