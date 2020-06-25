John Katko eyes creation of national cyber director post to advise president

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko and a bipartisan group in Congress would establish a new position within the White House to oversee national cybersecurity policy and strategy.
If the legislation is approved, the national cyber director would serve as the president's principal adviser on cybersecurity issues. According to Katko's office, the director would be tasked with developing and leading the implementation of a national cybersecurity strategy and coordinate with federal agencies and private sector companies.
The director would participate in Homeland Security Council and National Security Council meetings.
The president would nominate the director and the nominee would be subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. Their office would be within the Executive Office of the President.
"At the national level, we need a coordinated approach to cybersecurity that ensures individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals and governments are protected against cyberattacks," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement.
Several lawmakers are involved in the introduction of the bill, all of whom have various cybersecurity roles in Congress. U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Jim Langevin, both of whom serve as commissioners of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, are co-authors. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, who is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness, are cosponsors.
Katko is the ranking member of the Subcommittee Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation within the House Homeland Security Committee.
The idea was one of the key recommendations made by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission in its inaugural report released this year. The commission, which is responsible for recommending cybersecurity strategies, suggested the creation of the position in the report and in a follow-up white paper that was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national cyber director's post would add to the cybersecurity leaders already in the federal government. In 2018, President Donald Trump signed legislation that Katko co-sponsored to create the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency operates within the Department of Homeland Security.
"This position would be filled by a dedicated cyber expert who would lead a cohesive national cyber strategy that protects our country against cyberthreats," Katko said. "This is a significant step forward for improving our national security."
