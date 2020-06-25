John Katko eyes creation of national cyber director post to advise president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko and a bipartisan group in Congress would establish a new position within the White House to oversee national cybersecurity policy and strategy.

If the legislation is approved, the national cyber director would serve as the president's principal adviser on cybersecurity issues. According to Katko's office, the director would be tasked with developing and leading the implementation of a national cybersecurity strategy and coordinate with federal agencies and private sector companies.

The director would participate in Homeland Security Council and National Security Council meetings.

The president would nominate the director and the nominee would be subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. Their office would be within the Executive Office of the President.

"At the national level, we need a coordinated approach to cybersecurity that ensures individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals and governments are protected against cyberattacks," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement.