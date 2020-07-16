John Katko eyes PPP improvements for CNY businesses

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking two federal agencies to improve a business loan program that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses keep workers on the payroll and can be used to cover other expenses. But Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday he's heard from several central New York businesses that received loans for smaller amounts than they could get through the program.
Small businesses and seasonal businesses were affected, according to Katko. After receiving final amounts for PPP loans, he said businesses will receive further guidance from the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department notifying them that they are eligible for more money. However, some businesses have a limited amount of time to request a PPP loan increase. For others, the window has closed.
In a statement, Katko said more than 9,000 businesses in central New York have received PPP loans. The loans helped save nearly 200,000 jobs.
Katko wrote a letter to the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department requesting "administrative action" that would allow businesses to seek a larger PPP loan if they are eligible to receive more assistance.
"Preventing businesses from accessing full PPP assistance will have significant consequences for America's economic recovery," Katko wrote. "For this reason, we ask that all available flexibility be provided to allow PPP borrowers to seek an increase in their loan amount if they are entitled to a greater level of assistance than they received. This commonsense step will help businesses and workers across the country endure the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Paycheck Protection Program was established in a coronavirus relief bill Congress approved in March. The legislation included nearly $350 billion as initial funding for the program.
Congress added $320 million more in April after the program ran out of money due to the high demand for loans.
Katko hopes the SBA and Treasury will issue guidance that "provides borrowers with the flexibility to address disparities in their loan amount."
"By making this important improvement to the PPP, we will ensure central New York businesses and workers have the help they need to endure the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.