John Katko eyes PPP improvements for CNY businesses

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking two federal agencies to improve a business loan program that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses keep workers on the payroll and can be used to cover other expenses. But Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday he's heard from several central New York businesses that received loans for smaller amounts than they could get through the program.

Small businesses and seasonal businesses were affected, according to Katko. After receiving final amounts for PPP loans, he said businesses will receive further guidance from the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department notifying them that they are eligible for more money. However, some businesses have a limited amount of time to request a PPP loan increase. For others, the window has closed.

In a statement, Katko said more than 9,000 businesses in central New York have received PPP loans. The loans helped save nearly 200,000 jobs.

Katko wrote a letter to the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department requesting "administrative action" that would allow businesses to seek a larger PPP loan if they are eligible to receive more assistance.