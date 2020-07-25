John Katko for Congress counters: Dana Balter lying in TV ad

After Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter released a television commercial accusing U.S. Rep. John Katko of "using lies and feat to divide us," it's the Republican who is now claiming his opponent lied in the same ad.
Katko, R-Camillus, unveiled a 30-second commercial on Saturday that's titled, "Another Lie." The ad seizes on Balter's comments in her last ad that she doesn't support raising taxes on working families.
The ad from Katko for Congress includes a 2018 video clip of Balter speaking at a town hall meeting in Auburn. While discussing her support of Medicare for All, she said it would be funded by a new health care tax.
"You will have to pay a tax, but your out-of-pocket costs are reduced," she said.
She made a similar comment at another town hall meeting in Auburn. In September 2018, she told the crowd that Medicare for All would be funded by increasing the existing Medicare payroll tax.
Balter remarked at the time that opponents of Medicare for All "want to scare you" because the expansion of the program would require a tax increase, but she added that it would be "far less than what you would save" in out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Katko's ad also repeats a claim made from the 2018 race that Balter said during a podcast interview, "Um, well, you would have an increase in taxes" in response to a question about paying for Medicare for All. The Citizen reviewed the audio clip at the time and determined the first part of the quote actually was, "While you would have an increase in taxes." Balter continued by saying "you would no longer have out-of-pocket medical expenses."
The commercial, which began airing on central New York broadcast and cable stations Saturday, closes with the narrator saying, "So when you see Balter's slick TV ads, she's lying to us — again. Dishonest Dana Balter: She will raise our taxes. She just won't ever tell us the truth."
The recent ads highlight the importance of health care in the 24th Congressional District race. Balter is a proponent of a Medicare for All system, although she believes that there would be a role for private insurance companies. Katko has criticized Balter for her support of Medicare for All because, he says, it would be a "government takeover" of health care and increase taxes.
Balter has been on the offensive, too. In her first TV ad of the general election campaign, she accused Katko of voting to "sabotage the Affordable Care Act, which would end protections for preexisting conditions." The claim is based on Katko's support of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a 2017 law that included the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate to buy health insurance coverage.
After the law was signed, a group of Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit attempting to have the Affordable Care Act thrown out because of the individual mandate's repeal. While Katko has said he supports repealing the 2010 health care law, he also opposes the GOP lawsuit.
In 2019, he voted for the House Democrats' rules package that allowed the House to intervene in the case. And he was one of eight Republicans who supported a resolution asking the Department of Justice to reverse its position in the lawsuit.
Health care will remain one of the top issues in the 24th district race, which is a high priority for both parties. The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's political arm, helped fund Katko's latest ad. National Democratic groups are also running ads in the district.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 campaign. Katko won that race by five percentage points.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
