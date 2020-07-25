John Katko for Congress counters: Dana Balter lying in TV ad

She made a similar comment at another town hall meeting in Auburn. In September 2018, she told the crowd that Medicare for All would be funded by increasing the existing Medicare payroll tax.

Balter remarked at the time that opponents of Medicare for All "want to scare you" because the expansion of the program would require a tax increase, but she added that it would be "far less than what you would save" in out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Katko's ad also repeats a claim made from the 2018 race that Balter said during a podcast interview, "Um, well, you would have an increase in taxes" in response to a question about paying for Medicare for All. The Citizen reviewed the audio clip at the time and determined the first part of the quote actually was, "While you would have an increase in taxes." Balter continued by saying "you would no longer have out-of-pocket medical expenses."

The commercial, which began airing on central New York broadcast and cable stations Saturday, closes with the narrator saying, "So when you see Balter's slick TV ads, she's lying to us — again. Dishonest Dana Balter: She will raise our taxes. She just won't ever tell us the truth."