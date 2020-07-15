John Katko for Congress holds $1.3M money lead over Dana Balter in CNY House race

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's campaign committee chipped in $2,000. The Great America Committee, which was created by Vice President Mike Pence, donated $1,500 to support Katko's reelection bid.

Katko also received a transfer of $24,188.08 from the Problem Solver Republicans. He is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Individuals contributed $225,031.48 to Katko's campaign. One of the notable donors was Howard Dolgon, owner of the Syracuse Crunch. He gave $5,600.

Balter raised 85% of her funds from individual donors, including $5,600 from Jonathan Soros, an investment fund manager and major Democratic donor. A bulk of the contributions her campaign received were small-dollar donations from central New Yorkers.

Several top Democrats showed their support for Balter's campaign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's PAC, Pac to the Future, and campaign committee donated a combined $7,000. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's PAC, Ameripac, gave $5,000.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, contributed $2,500 through her PAC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Medicare for All PAC each donated $5,000.