John Katko for Congress holds $1.3M money lead over Dana Balter in CNY House race

Democratic candidate Dana Balter raised more from individual donors, but Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko has a significant financial advantage in the 24th Congressional District race.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised $505,981 in the second quarter from April 1 through June 30. Balter, D-Syracuse, collected $407,477 in total receipts during the same period.
The difference is that Balter was locked in a primary campaign against fellow Democrat Francis Conole — a race she won by 26 percentage points. According to her filings, she spent $422,066 over the last three months. Most of that money was spent on television ads and other expenses leading up to the primary election.
Katko, who didn't face a primary challenge, kept his expenses to a minimum. His campaign spent $115,607 in the second quarter.
The incumbent holds a large cash-on-hand lead over the Democratic challenger. Katko has $1,581,897 in the bank. Balter has $253,111.
A majority of Katko's funds ($280,443) came from political action committees and joint fundraising committees. He received $10,000 from the Road to Freedom Campaign Committee led by former Congressman Ed Royce. Koch Industries PAC, a prominent GOP donor, and Cowboy PAC, which is led by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, each gave $5,000.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's campaign committee chipped in $2,000. The Great America Committee, which was created by Vice President Mike Pence, donated $1,500 to support Katko's reelection bid.
Katko also received a transfer of $24,188.08 from the Problem Solver Republicans. He is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives.
Individuals contributed $225,031.48 to Katko's campaign. One of the notable donors was Howard Dolgon, owner of the Syracuse Crunch. He gave $5,600.
Balter raised 85% of her funds from individual donors, including $5,600 from Jonathan Soros, an investment fund manager and major Democratic donor. A bulk of the contributions her campaign received were small-dollar donations from central New Yorkers.
Several top Democrats showed their support for Balter's campaign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's PAC, Pac to the Future, and campaign committee donated a combined $7,000. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's PAC, Ameripac, gave $5,000.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, contributed $2,500 through her PAC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Medicare for All PAC each donated $5,000.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties. Balter is the Democratic nominee for the second consecutive election. Katko won their first meeting by five percentage points in 2018.
The race is considered a top priority for both parties. Early internal polling released by Democrats shows that it's a competitive race. One poll found that Balter is leading by three percentage points. Another indicated that it's a statistical tie.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
