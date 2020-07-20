John Katko for Congress in new TV ad: Dana Balter is 'dangerous' for CNY

In his latest campaign commercial, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko accuses Democratic challenger Dana Balter of having a "dangerous agenda," repeats criticisms he used during the 2018 campaign and pans her support of the state bail reform law that took effect in New York this year.
The 30-second commercial, which is airing on Syracuse-area broadcast and cable stations, is the second ad released by Katko's campaign this month. The first focused on his legislative record in Congress. But the new ad strikes a different tone.
The ad charges that the Syracuse Democrat is "dishonest" because of a recent TV ad that criticized Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law. Katko's campaign cited an early version of a fact check published by The Citizen that initially ruled Balter's claim about the vote was "false."
The main focus of Katko's new ad, though, is the state-level bail reform law that took effect in January. There were a few major criminal justice reforms adopted last year, including the elimination of cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felony offenses. But it remained in effect for violent felony charges.
Katko released a digital ad in January that challenged the three Democratic candidates for Congress, including Balter, to reveal their positions on the state bail reform law. A story published in The Citizen in early February detailed the candidates' stances on the bail reform law, with Balter saying that she supported it.
Katko's campaign cited that story in the ad to claim that Balter supports "Albany's dangerous bail reform, releasing violent criminal defendants into our communities."
In an interview Sunday, Balter said it's "ridiculous" for Katko to be discussing bail reform because it's a state law, not a federal issue.
"It's ridiculous for him to be saying what he's saying about me on this issue because of course, I don't want to let violent criminals out of jail," she said. "That has nothing to do with the bail reform law. What it is about is reforming our criminal legal system so that it's fair to everybody and the bail reform piece is about making sure that we're not treating people who have lots of money differently than people who don't have lots of money."
Balter added, "The reforms that we're talking about are really important because we need a system that treats everyone fairly. That's not what we have currently. The way that (Katko) talks about it is really a distraction from the real issues."
The early part of the ad repeats critiques Katko used against Balter during the 2018 campaign. In the new commercial, she's labeled "the visiting professor from Connecticut." She is a Connecticut native who moved to Syracuse in 2003. And she was a visiting assistant teaching professor at Syracuse University's Maxwell School from 2017 until the summer of 2018, but no longer holds that title.
The ad's narrator continues that Balter "wants to raise taxes here but didn't pay her own in Florida" — a reference to a Katko campaign ad in 2018 that accused Balter of not paying taxes in Florida.
Florida's Department of Revenue issued a lien for unpaid sales and use taxes in January 2013. Records show that Balter settled the matter in March 2013. Her campaign told The Citizen in 2018 that she paid $111.08 to the state of Florida.
Katko's ad also renews the claim that Balter supports tax increases. That stems from her advocacy for Medicare for All. She has previously said that she wants to transition to a single-payer system that would be paid for by increasing the Medicare payroll tax. She added that while it would amount to a tax increase, Americans wouldn't have out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Balter called Katko's assertion that her agenda is dangerous a "bizarre" characterization.
"It's sort of rich hear him warning people about somebody who is dangerous when he has endorsed Donald Trump for reelection," Balter said. "You want to talk about somebody who actually poses a danger to central and western New Yorkers, and the entire country and in fact the world, it's Donald Trump."
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
