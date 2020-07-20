John Katko for Congress in new TV ad: Dana Balter is 'dangerous' for CNY

Balter added, "The reforms that we're talking about are really important because we need a system that treats everyone fairly. That's not what we have currently. The way that (Katko) talks about it is really a distraction from the real issues."

The early part of the ad repeats critiques Katko used against Balter during the 2018 campaign. In the new commercial, she's labeled "the visiting professor from Connecticut." She is a Connecticut native who moved to Syracuse in 2003. And she was a visiting assistant teaching professor at Syracuse University's Maxwell School from 2017 until the summer of 2018, but no longer holds that title.

The ad's narrator continues that Balter "wants to raise taxes here but didn't pay her own in Florida" — a reference to a Katko campaign ad in 2018 that accused Balter of not paying taxes in Florida.

Florida's Department of Revenue issued a lien for unpaid sales and use taxes in January 2013. Records show that Balter settled the matter in March 2013. Her campaign told The Citizen in 2018 that she paid $111.08 to the state of Florida.