John Katko for Congress raises $1.5M in 2019, enters election year with $1M in bank

U.S. Rep. John Katko has a seven-figure balance to help fund his campaign for reelection in New York's 24th Congressional District.

Katko, R-Camillus, raised $364,265.85 in the final quarter of 2019. For the year, he reported receipts totaling $1,546,359 — the most he's raised in a non-election year since first running for Congress in 2014.

Entering 2020, Katko has $1,060,768 cash on hand. He is seeking a fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Katko has been the top fundraiser in the 24th district race. Two of his potential Democratic opponents, Dana Balter and Francis Conole, each raised more than $500,000 in 2019. Conole, D-Syracuse, raised over $535,000 last year — a record for a challenger in the Syracuse-area congressional race. Balter, D-Syracuse, led the Democratic field by raising nearly $205,000 in the fourth quarter.

A third Democrat, Roger Misso, hasn't released any preliminary information about his fourth-quarter filing. Entering the final three months of 2019, he raised $256,826.