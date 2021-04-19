John Katko gets financial help from other GOP reps who voted to impeach Trump

After breaking with his party to impeach former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. John Katko received assistance from other Republicans who also supported Trump's impeachment.
Katko's April quarterly filing shows he received $20,000 from campaigns and political action committees affiliated with five House Republicans and a U.S. senator who either voted to impeach or convict the former president for inciting the Capitol insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6.
The largest donation was $10,000 from the Future First Leadership PAC formed by U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican. U.S. Rep. Tom Rice's Republicans in Congress Empowering America PAC contributed $3,500 and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's TRUST PAC gave $2,000. New Energy in Washington PAC, which was formed by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, and U.S. Rep. David Valadao's Vitoria PAC each donated $1,000.
Kinzinger, Newhouse, Rice, Upton and Valadao joined Katko in voting for Trump's impeachment in the House.
Katko also received $2,500 from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's political action committee. Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump.
The donations are a fraction of Katko's total receipts — he collected $436,291 to set a personal first-quarter fundraising record — but represent a show of unity for the GOP members, each of whom have been attacked by members of their own party for voting to impeach Trump.
There are Republicans in central New York who continue to support Katko, who is in his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. But there have been some GOP and Conservative Party leaders who are upset with him, which could cost him endorsements if he seeks a fifth term next year.
Katko is in a strong position as he kicks off the 2022 election cycle. He won reelection by 10 points last year — the third time he's won an election by a double-digit margin. He has more than $586,000 in his campaign account, which gives him a head start over any potential primary or general election challengers.
So far, no other candidates are in the race. It was around this time two years that three Democratic candidates — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — launched their campaigns to unseat Katko.
Redistricting is one factor that could explain why Katko doesn't have any opponents at the moment. New York is expected to lose at least one congressional district in 2022, so what's now known as the 24th district could change. The existing district is comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.
Notes:
• Other notable donors to Katko's campaign include Prosperity Action PAC, which is affiliated with former House Speaker Paul Ryan. The PAC donated $2,000, records show. New Pioneers PAC founded by former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden gave $5,000.
The Oneida Indian Nation was another top donor to Katko's campaign. He received $5,600 from the Oneidas.
• Katko's campaign paid $19,874 to 3 Rings Protection and Training Services for "event security," according to his filing. The veteran-owned firm offers a range of services, including "bodyguard, VIP and executive protection services to keep individuals safe in a variety of situations."
A Katko campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the congressman's security and didn't answer whether the expenditure was due to threats following his impeachment vote.
