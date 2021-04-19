John Katko gets financial help from other GOP reps who voted to impeach Trump

The donations are a fraction of Katko's total receipts — he collected $436,291 to set a personal first-quarter fundraising record — but represent a show of unity for the GOP members, each of whom have been attacked by members of their own party for voting to impeach Trump.

There are Republicans in central New York who continue to support Katko, who is in his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. But there have been some GOP and Conservative Party leaders who are upset with him, which could cost him endorsements if he seeks a fifth term next year.

Katko is in a strong position as he kicks off the 2022 election cycle. He won reelection by 10 points last year — the third time he's won an election by a double-digit margin. He has more than $586,000 in his campaign account, which gives him a head start over any potential primary or general election challengers.