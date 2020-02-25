John Katko gets top Republican seat on House panel overseeing FEMA

U.S. Rep. John Katko will play a lead role in overseeing the federal government's response to emergencies and natural disasters.

Katko, R-Camillus, has been selected to serve as the top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management. The full committee will vote on Katko's appointment Wednesday.

The subcommittee has several oversight responsibilities, including jurisdiction over public buildings and the General Services Administration's real estate programs. It also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal government's response to emergencies and natural disasters. The Economic Development Administration and certain economic development programs are also part of the subcommittee's focus.

"Congressman Katko is one of the hardest-working members of our committee, and I am excited to add him to the ranks of our Republican leadership," said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, the ranking Republican member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

