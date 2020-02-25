John Katko gets top Republican seat on House panel overseeing FEMA

U.S. Rep. John Katko will play a lead role in overseeing the federal government's response to emergencies and natural disasters.
Katko, R-Camillus, has been selected to serve as the top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management. The full committee will vote on Katko's appointment Wednesday.
The subcommittee has several oversight responsibilities, including jurisdiction over public buildings and the General Services Administration's real estate programs. It also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal government's response to emergencies and natural disasters. The Economic Development Administration and certain economic development programs are also part of the subcommittee's focus.
"Congressman Katko is one of the hardest-working members of our committee, and I am excited to add him to the ranks of our Republican leadership," said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, the ranking Republican member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Graves continued, "This subcommittee has broad oversight of programs that impact the lives of Americans in numerous ways. John's experience will help him lead this subcommittee in its work to improve how our communities prepare for and recover from disasters, foster economic development in distressed regions across the country and save taxpayer dollars through more effective management of federal office space and property."
Katko has been on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee since he was first sworn in as a member of Congress in 2015. He also serves on the House Homeland Security Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation.
When Republicans controlled the House, he chaired the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Protective Security. In that role, he led the oversight of the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Secret Service.
Katko said in a statement that he's looking forward to working with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management.
"As ranking member of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Federal Emergency Management Agency and economic development agencies and partnerships including the Northern Border Regional Commission, I am eager to work with members on both sides of the aisle to improve our nation's response to natural disasters and promote economic opportunity for individuals in central New York and across the country," Katko added.
