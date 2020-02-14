John Katko has unanimous support of CNY GOP in bid for fourth term in Congress

With another endorsement Thursday night, U.S. Rep. John Katko has the unanimous support of the Republican committees in the 24th Congressional District.
The Wayne County Republican Committee voted to endorse Katko, R-Camillus, at its meeting Thursday.
"Wayne County is proud to stand with John Katko as he works on our behalf in Washington to fight back against far-left and overreaching policies," said MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy, chair of the Wayne County GOP. "He's a strong advocate on local issues and our voice in Washington in the fight against Plan 2014. Wayne County needs his continued leadership."
Katko received the unanimous support of the other GOP committees in the 24th district. The Republican committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties endorsed him last week. The Oswego County GOP endorsed him in November.
During his three terms in Congress, Katko has been a leading opponent of Plan 2014, a Lake Ontario water management scheme. He has blamed the plan after flooding occurred along the lake in 2017 and 2019. The high water levels affected communities in Wayne County.
In a statement, Katko said he's focused on other issues important to Wayne County, including agriculture and manufacturing.
"This work would not be possible without the unwavering support of Chair Nicosia-McCarthy and the Wayne County Republicans, and I'm humbled again to receive their endorsement," he said.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. The central New York race will likely be one of the most competitive contests in the country.
Three Democrats are vying for the nomination to challenge Katko in November. Dana Balter, who was Katko's opponent in 2018 when he won reelection by five percentage points, is in the running. She is joined by newcomers Francis Conole and Roger Misso.
Balter has been endorsed by the Oswego County Democratic Committee, while Conole has the support of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. Democrats in Wayne County say they support all three candidates and declined to designate a candidate in the race.
The Onondaga County Democratic Committee will endorse a candidate Saturday.
Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014. In that race and in his first reelection bid in 2016, he won by at least 20 points.
