John Katko has unanimous support of CNY GOP in bid for fourth term in Congress

In a statement, Katko said he's focused on other issues important to Wayne County, including agriculture and manufacturing.

"This work would not be possible without the unwavering support of Chair Nicosia-McCarthy and the Wayne County Republicans, and I'm humbled again to receive their endorsement," he said.

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. The central New York race will likely be one of the most competitive contests in the country.

Three Democrats are vying for the nomination to challenge Katko in November. Dana Balter, who was Katko's opponent in 2018 when he won reelection by five percentage points, is in the running. She is joined by newcomers Francis Conole and Roger Misso.

Balter has been endorsed by the Oswego County Democratic Committee, while Conole has the support of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. Democrats in Wayne County say they support all three candidates and declined to designate a candidate in the race.

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee will endorse a candidate Saturday.

Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014. In that race and in his first reelection bid in 2016, he won by at least 20 points.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

