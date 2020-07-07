John Katko highlights bipartisan record in first TV ad of 2020 campaign for Congress

Since taking office in 2015, Katko has introduced more than 30 bills that passed the House and five that became law, according to Congress.gov. That doesn't include measures he authored that were included in larger legislative packages that won final approval.

"Since coming to Congress, I have proudly worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation that has made a positive impact on central New York and our nation," Katko said in June. "But, there is more work to be done. As central New York's representative, I will continue to act as a leading bipartisan voice in Congress and deliver real results for our region."

Katko's first TV ad of the 2020 campaign is similar to his opening arguments when he sought reelection in 2016 and 2018. In both years, his first TV ads highlighted his bipartisan legislative record in Congress.