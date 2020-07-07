You are the owner of this article.
John Katko highlights bipartisan record in first TV ad of 2020 campaign for Congress

It's a strategy that worked for U.S. Rep. John Katko in his 2016 and 2018 reelection bids. 

This year, he's sticking with what works. 

Katko, R-Camillus, on Tuesday released his first television commercial of the 2020 general election campaign in the 24th Congressional District. The 30-second commercial, which is airing on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse area, focuses on his bipartisan legislative record in Congress. 

The ad features local and national news reports about Katko's willingness to work with members of both parties. One of the stories was published by The Citizen after he was ranked as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy. 

There have been other accolades for the GOP congressman, who introduces bills with Democratic cosponsors and has signed on as a supporter of several Democratic-backed bills. In June, he was one of 20 members of Congress who received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. 

Since taking office in 2015, Katko has introduced more than 30 bills that passed the House and five that became law, according to Congress.gov. That doesn't include measures he authored that were included in larger legislative packages that won final approval. 

"Since coming to Congress, I have proudly worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation that has made a positive impact on central New York and our nation," Katko said in June. "But, there is more work to be done. As central New York's representative, I will continue to act as a leading bipartisan voice in Congress and deliver real results for our region." 

Katko's first TV ad of the 2020 campaign is similar to his opening arguments when he sought reelection in 2016 and 2018. In both years, his first TV ads highlighted his bipartisan legislative record in Congress. 

That proved to be an effective strategy in those elections. Four years ago, he won reelection by more than 20 points. In 2018, he won another term by a five-point margin. 

His opponent in the 24th district race is Democratic nominee Dana Balter, who faced Katko two years ago. Balter defeated Francis Conole in the Democratic primary to set up the rematch against Katko. 

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

