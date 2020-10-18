John Katko hopes 'proven track record' is enough to win fourth term in Congress

"I said I was going to go to Congress to be bipartisan," he said in an interview with The Citizen. "I think I have my finger on the pulse of this district where there's a tremendous amount of people who identify with one party or the other. But what they really identify with is they want to see you working across the aisle, working with other people. That's what I do every day, and I'm very, very proud of that."

If elected to a fourth term in Congress, Katko says being an example of a bipartisan representative is what will motivate him in office. He told the newspaper what he has said in public appearances — that he wants bipartisanship and compromise to "look cool again."

For Katko, that's his biggest goal: To show that members of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, can work on issues that are important to the American people.

"We're starting to get some cracks in the foundation of the partisanship here and if we keep pushing through our country will be much better off for it," he said.

There are many differences between Katko and Balter. They have opposing views on nearly every issue, including health care and tax policy. Those disagreements were on display in the 2018 election and again in this race.