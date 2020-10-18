John Katko hopes 'proven track record' is enough to win fourth term in Congress

In divided times, U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes his willingness to work with both parties will again win over voters in the 24th Congressional District.
Katko, R-Camillus, is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. His opponent is Democratic challenger Dana Balter, whom he defeated by five percentage points in 2018.
Throughout the general election campaign, other issues have dominated the debate. Balter and Democrats have criticized Katko for supporting Republican President Donald Trump. Katko and the GOP blast Balter for her health care stance and support of New York's bail reform law.
But the core message of Katko's reelection campaign, as it was in 2016 and 2018, is focused on his record in Congress. Since he was sworn into office in 2015, he's had at least five bills signed into law by two presidents. That tally doesn't include the bills he sponsored that were included in larger legislative packages.
When he introduces bills, he has a rule: get a Democratic cosponsor. He often returns the favor, cosponsoring Democratic-led bills. That approach was recognized by a think tank when he was named the second-most bipartisan member of Congress this year.
"I said I was going to go to Congress to be bipartisan," he said in an interview with The Citizen. "I think I have my finger on the pulse of this district where there's a tremendous amount of people who identify with one party or the other. But what they really identify with is they want to see you working across the aisle, working with other people. That's what I do every day, and I'm very, very proud of that."
If elected to a fourth term in Congress, Katko says being an example of a bipartisan representative is what will motivate him in office. He told the newspaper what he has said in public appearances — that he wants bipartisanship and compromise to "look cool again."
Support Local Journalism
For Katko, that's his biggest goal: To show that members of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, can work on issues that are important to the American people.
"We're starting to get some cracks in the foundation of the partisanship here and if we keep pushing through our country will be much better off for it," he said.
There are many differences between Katko and Balter. They have opposing views on nearly every issue, including health care and tax policy. Those disagreements were on display in the 2018 election and again in this race.
What separates the GOP congressman from his Democratic challenger, he says, is their respective ideologies. He says he's a moderate and that Balter is "on the far-left wing of her party." He mentioned her support of Medicare for All and the repeal of the 2017 tax law, which he supported, as examples of her progressive views.
"This district, I think, rewards and demands, much like (U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi's district), more moderate people," he said. "That's how we are in upstate New York. We want to get things done. We don't want to have too far left or too far right."
When voters weigh whether they should support him for another term, Katko says he has a "proven track record." He also believes that he is more bipartisan than Balter will be if she wins the election.
"If you look at my experience and my background and weigh it against hers, people can make their judgments for themselves," he said.
On the issues: Where Balter, Katko stand on abortion, guns, Trump and more
Politics reporter Robert Harding has published a series of articles detailing stances of the candidates in the New York 24th Congressional District race on specific issues. More "on the issues" articles will be added throughout the race between incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko and challenger Dana Balter.
Whether it's mass shootings or random shootings in cities and towns across the country, gun violence remains a concern for many policymakers. …
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national debt and federal budget deficit may not be at the top of the list of issues concerning Ame…
The two candidates in the 24th Congressional District race, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter, agree they …
It remains President Donald Trump's signature legislative achievement — a $1.9 trillion tax law he signed in 2017.
Police reform is an issue that's been discussed at many points over the years, but it's usually brushed aside once the spotlight disappears.
During congressional campaigns, you'll hear a lot about jobs and the economy. But that discussion is much different this year.
This isn't your typical "issue" that is debated in a political campaign. But in the 24th Congressional District race, it looms as a major topi…
There are many differences between Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District ra…
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.