John Katko: 'I don't want to be a part of' GOP attempt to overturn election

U.S. Rep. John Katko doesn't think his fellow Republicans are considering the long-term impact on the Constitution as GOP state attorneys general — with support of more than 100 members of Congress — are suing in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.
The lawsuit, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, challenges the presidential election results in four states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that President Donald Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Biden, the president-elect, won Georgia by 11,779 votes, Michigan by 154,188, Pennsylvania by 81,660 and Wisconsin by 20,608. Each of those states, along with 46 other states and the District of Columbia, have certified their election results.
The Electoral College will meet next week to finalize the election results. Biden has won states accounting for 306 electoral votes, while Trump won 232.
Despite Biden's decisive victory, Trump and his supporters have levied false allegations of voter fraud. Many of the Trump campaign's attempts to get courts to intervene have failed.
On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge, which was supported by most House Republicans. Several GOP members signed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.
Before the court's ruling, Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen that he didn't want to be associated with the Republicans' support for the lawsuit.
Support Local Journalism
"You're asking us to weigh in with 24 hours notice and sign onto a brief that goes to the United States Supreme Court that would profoundly change the way we conduct elections in this country without having proper consideration of all the constitutional permutations that may result," Katko said. "I don't think people are thinking through the implications of what this is. This seems like a Hail Mary attempt to overturn the election."
Katko noted that he supported the president's reelection bid — he endorsed Trump in January — and said that he would "love to see him serve another four years." But, he added, "not this way."
"I am profoundly concerned about the constitutional issue with respect to one state (Texas) telling another state (Pennsylvania or Wisconsin or the others) how they should conduct their election systems," Katko said. "If this lawsuit came from the people of Pennsylvania, I would be far more supportive. But it did not come from the people of Pennsylvania. It came from the people of another state telling another state what to do.
"There's a real states' rights constitutional issue here. The other thing is they are asking for the first time in the history of our country to overturn an election through litigation. It's not like Florida (in 2000) where there's a question about what ballots should and should not be counted. That's a little different. That was a single state's issue. This is multiple states saying 'we don't like the results of the election, so let's say that these other states screwed up so we want it overturned.'"
What concerns Katko is the long-term implications of the case. Prior to the Supreme Court's ruling late Friday, he expressed hope that the court would handle it quickly. The lawsuit was announced earlier in the week, so it didn't take the court long to reject the legal challenge.
Katko believes the focus should be on other issues, namely the pandemic that continues to kill thousands of Americans each day.
"We cannot be fighting over the results of an election that are now complete," he said. "The multiple allegations of fraud simply haven't been proven to the satisfaction of the courts, even the Supreme Court. We need to have some finality to this election and we need to move forward as a country."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.