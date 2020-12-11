John Katko: 'I don't want to be a part of' GOP attempt to overturn election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You're asking us to weigh in with 24 hours notice and sign onto a brief that goes to the United States Supreme Court that would profoundly change the way we conduct elections in this country without having proper consideration of all the constitutional permutations that may result," Katko said. "I don't think people are thinking through the implications of what this is. This seems like a Hail Mary attempt to overturn the election."

Katko noted that he supported the president's reelection bid — he endorsed Trump in January — and said that he would "love to see him serve another four years." But, he added, "not this way."

"I am profoundly concerned about the constitutional issue with respect to one state (Texas) telling another state (Pennsylvania or Wisconsin or the others) how they should conduct their election systems," Katko said. "If this lawsuit came from the people of Pennsylvania, I would be far more supportive. But it did not come from the people of Pennsylvania. It came from the people of another state telling another state what to do.