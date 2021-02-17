John Katko 'in trouble': GOP congressman faces backlash for Trump impeachment vote

The loss of the Conservative Party's endorsement could be a major blow to Katko's reelection hopes in 2022. He received 21,062 votes on the Conservative line in 2020. He has been endorsed by the party in each of his congressional elections.

But there is another factor GOP and Conservative party leaders will consider: redistricting. With New York expected to lose at least one congressional seat in 2022, it's possible that Katko's district could look dramatically different.

That may change which county committees consider whether to endorse him, but it won't alter opinions of his votes within the Conservative Party. Kassar said that he's heard from members of the party's executive committee in other parts of the state who are disappointed with Katko's vote. Katko was the only New York Republican — and the only member backed by the state Conservative Party — to vote for impeachment.

"He is in trouble, but I do intend to keep on talking with him," Kassar said. "I don't know how he really makes amends on this vote, but I do feel that since he is endorsed by the party he continues to be someone that should take what the party's views are, continue to take them seriously and hopefully act on them simply because he continues to carry that endorsement."