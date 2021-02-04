John Katko invites Pete Buttigieg, new transportation secretary, to tour I-81 in Syracuse

U.S. Rep. John Katko is inviting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Syracuse and provide an update on the Interstate 81 project.
Katko, R-Camillus, highlighted the importance of the I-81 project in a letter to Buttigieg, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as President Joe Biden's transportation secretary. The elevated portion of the highway that runs through the city of Syracuse has reached the end of its useful life.
In 2019, the state Department of Transportation identified the community grid as its preferred alternative. The community grid includes demolishing the viaduct, installing two lanes on each side of Almond Street and redesignating the existing Interstate 481 as I-81.
It's expected that the project will cost at least $1.9 billion, much of which will be funded by the federal government.
"As Secretary Pete Buttigieg assumes his new position as head of the Department of Transportation, I believe it is critical that he understands how important the I-81 viaduct project is to central New York and the surrounding region," said Katko, R-Camillus, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. "For our community, this project represents a monumental opportunity to address the immediate safety concerns surrounding the highway, and to create jobs in and around the city of Syracuse."
In his letter to Buttigieg, Katko noted that the state Department of Transportation submitted its draft environmental impact statement to the Federal Highway Administration in July 2020. He asked for an update on the review since the Federal Highway Administration is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address in January, he indicated that the federal and state reviews needed to move forward with the I-81 project would be finished this year. He expects that construction work will begin in 2022.
I-81 has been one of Katko's top priorities since he entered Congress. In 2015, he secured a provision in the large highway funding bill to designate I-81 as a high priority corridor. He also successfully urged the state Department of Transportation to study different options for the I-81 project, including a tunnel.
Before the state chose the community grid as its preferred alternative, Katko held Interstate 81-focused town hall meetings in early 2019.
Throughout the process, Katko hasn't taken a position on whether the community grid or another alternative is the best option for the project. He has repeatedly said that it's a community decision. While he believes central New Yorkers should be heard during public comment periods, he views his role as ensuring funding is secured for the project.
