John Katko invites Pete Buttigieg, new transportation secretary, to tour I-81 in Syracuse

U.S. Rep. John Katko is inviting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Syracuse and provide an update on the Interstate 81 project.

Katko, R-Camillus, highlighted the importance of the I-81 project in a letter to Buttigieg, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as President Joe Biden's transportation secretary. The elevated portion of the highway that runs through the city of Syracuse has reached the end of its useful life.

In 2019, the state Department of Transportation identified the community grid as its preferred alternative. The community grid includes demolishing the viaduct, installing two lanes on each side of Almond Street and redesignating the existing Interstate 481 as I-81.

It's expected that the project will cost at least $1.9 billion, much of which will be funded by the federal government.