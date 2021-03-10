 Skip to main content
John Katko, IRS rep to take questions from seniors during telephone town hall
WASHINGTON

John Katko, IRS rep to take questions from seniors during telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall later this week for seniors in the 24th Congressional District. 

The telephone forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. To attend, constituents must sign up by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. You can also listen live on the congressman's Facebook page at facebook.com/repjohnkatko

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Thursday. Questions will be taken from callers and the Facebook comments, according to Katko's office. 

Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by a representative from the Internal Revenue Service. While there will be a question-and-answer session with the congressman, the main focus of the town hall is to address any questions seniors may have about filing their taxes,

"We'll also be providing important information on Economic Impact Payments to ensure central New Yorkers receive the relief they are due," Katko said. "Anyone who is interested in this event can sign up on my website to receive a call or listen in live on my Facebook page." 

Telephone town halls have been one method of communication for Katko during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, he held several tele-town halls to discuss the response to the pandemic and assist constituents dealing with the economic effects of COVID-19. 

Katko represents the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

