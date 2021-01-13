John Katko is done with Donald Trump

Even as Katko faced a reelection bid in 2018, though, he avoided any direct connection to the president. Trump visited central New York to campaign for another Republican, Claudia Tenney, but didn't swing over to Syracuse.

When the 2020 election cycle arrived, Katko faced a choice: Does he decline to endorse Trump for a second time, or does he support the president's reelection?

There was pressure from the right to back the president, and Katko obliged. One year ago, he endorsed Trump.

The endorsement was praised by Republicans and panned by Democrats. The summary of Katko's explanation was that he liked Trump's policy record compared to the Democrats' "far-left" proposals. He acknowledged his occasional frustration with Trump's approach but argued that the country was better than it was four years ago.

However, he made clear in his statement that it wasn't a blanket endorsement of Trump. He pledged to be a "vocal check" on the president. He maintained his support through the election.