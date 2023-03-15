A cybersecurity ratings firm has appointed former U.S. Rep. John Katko as a senior adviser.

SecurityScorecard announced Wednesday that Katko has been named to its cybersecurity advisory board. The company helps businesses assess their cybersecurity risk and provides response services.

Sachin Bansal, SecurityScorecard's chief business officer, lauded Katko as a "cybersecurity luminary." He noted that while in Congress, Katko helped create the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko emerged as a cybersecurity leader in Congress. He was the ranking Republican member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection. During his last term in office, he was ranking GOP member of the full committee.

"Cybersecurity is a critical component of national security, and SecurityScorecard is making a huge impact in the way it helps organizations become cyber resilient in the face of global threats," Katko said in a statement. "Given the cybersecurity landscape today, organizations need to instantly know the cyber risk of any company in the world, including their own business, competitors, vendors and downstream suppliers."

He added, "I'm looking forward to partnering with the SecurityScorecard team as they help users measure and monitor cyber risks."

Since leaving Congress in January, Katko has sought new opportunities. He is the senior adviser of a lobbying firm founded by one of his former chiefs of staff. He also joined the board of directors of the Governing Majority Education Fund, a group that is "dedicated to promoting center-right policy solutions and advancing responsible governance through research and education," according to its website.

Katko represented all or parts of four central New York counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga, in Congress for four terms, from 2015 to 2023.