John Katko lone NY GOP member of Congress not named honorary Trump campaign co-chair

FiveThirtyEight's database, Tracking Congress in the Age of Trump, shows Katko has voted in line with Trump's position 76.8% percent of the time. Only six Republicans have a lower score than Katko, and three of them are no longer in office.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Katko has appeared with members of the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence visited central New York in 2018 to support the congressman's re-election campaign and tour Nucor in Auburn. Weeks after Pence's visit, Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to the president and Trump's daughter, joined Katko for an education roundtable in Syracuse.

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry also traveled to central New York. He participated in a tour and discussion with Katko at FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County.

Last year, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson accepted Katko's invitation to visit Syracuse for a meeting about efforts to combat lead poisoning in homes.

Katko and Trump haven't made a joint appearance.

With the 2020 presidential election less than 10 months away, Katko hasn't indicated whether he will support Trump for a second term. When The Citizen asked Katko this question last year, he said it was too early to make that decision.