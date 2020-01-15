John Katko lone NY GOP member of Congress not named honorary Trump campaign co-chair

When President Donald Trump's campaign released its list of honorary New York chairs, there was a notable omission.
U.S. Rep. John Katko is the only Republican member of Congress from New York not named an honorary co-chair. Four of his colleagues — U.S. Reps. Peter King, Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin — are among the six honorary co-chairs announced by the campaign.
Katko didn't vote for Trump in 2016. He cast a write-in vote for then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who joined Trump's administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
During Trump's three years in office, Katko has sided with him on some issues. He agrees that barriers should be built along the U.S.-Mexico border, voted for the 2017 tax law and opposed impeachment in the House.
Katko has criticized some of Trump's actions. He rebuked the president after Trump tweeted about four women members of Congress and told them to "go back" to their countries. He also partially blamed Trump for the failure of a "compromise" immigration proposal he helped author in 2018.
FiveThirtyEight's database, Tracking Congress in the Age of Trump, shows Katko has voted in line with Trump's position 76.8% percent of the time. Only six Republicans have a lower score than Katko, and three of them are no longer in office.
Katko has appeared with members of the Trump administration. Vice President Mike Pence visited central New York in 2018 to support the congressman's re-election campaign and tour Nucor in Auburn. Weeks after Pence's visit, Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to the president and Trump's daughter, joined Katko for an education roundtable in Syracuse.
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry also traveled to central New York. He participated in a tour and discussion with Katko at FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County.
Last year, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson accepted Katko's invitation to visit Syracuse for a meeting about efforts to combat lead poisoning in homes.
Katko and Trump haven't made a joint appearance.
With the 2020 presidential election less than 10 months away, Katko hasn't indicated whether he will support Trump for a second term. When The Citizen asked Katko this question last year, he said it was too early to make that decision.
At a press conference in December, Katko repeated that he hasn't decided whether he'll support Trump.
While Trump is seeking a second term, Katko is focused on his own re-election bid. He is running for a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, which includes western Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
