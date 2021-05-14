John Katko nominates Elise Stefanik for House Republican conference chair

When speaking about Stefanik last week or nominating her for the leadership post, Katko did not mention their political differences. Stefanik became one of Trump's biggest boosters in Congress after the first impeachment proceedings in 2019. She has echoed Trump's election fraud claims and voted against impeaching him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

While Katko endorsed Trump for president in 2020, he has repeatedly said that there is no evidence of election fraud. He blamed Trump for his rhetoric leading up to the Jan. 6 attack and was one of 10 Republicans — along with Cheney — who voted to impeach the president.

Stefanik and others still view Trump as the leader of the GOP. But Katko has said that Trump should no longer be the party's standard-bearer and that he wouldn't support him for president if he runs in 2024.

Katko hasn't mentioned Trump or the election fraud claims when he talks about his support of Stefanik. Instead, he focuses on their friendship and their work representing upstate New York districts.

"Elise is a passionate Republican voice and she is the perfect choice to unite our conference as chair," Katko said. "She will effectively exploit the tremendous opportunity we have to take back the House in 2022 by highlighting the far-left agenda of higher taxes and open borders."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.