John Katko nominates Elise Stefanik for House Republican conference chair

One upstate New York Republican nominated another for House GOP conference chair.
U.S. Rep. John Katko is one of three Republicans who nominated U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for the number three leadership in the conference. Stefanik was elected conference chair at the closed-door meeting Friday morning.
In remarks provided exclusively to The Citizen, Katko discussed his relationship with Stefanik, which dates back to when they first ran for Congress in 2014.
"Elise was running in a congressional district adjacent to mine," he said. "She was running to take back a center-right seat in the North Country and I was running to flip a center-left seat in central New York. We both ran with the goal of bringing strong and independent leadership and conservative upstate NY values to Washington. While, at times, we had different political philosophies and campaign themes, we became fast friends."
Katko continued, "Elise won that election handily. She has gone on to win reelection again and again. She has shown this team how to win with conservative policies in the Northeast."
Calling Stefanik "a uniter, not a divider," Katko highlighted her work to boost House Republicans — she served as the National Republican Congressional Committee's vice chair of recruitment — and her political action committee, E-PAC, which aims to elect GOP women to the House.
Before the vote, Stefanik was considered the favorite to be elected House Republican conference chair. There was one other candidate — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican. But Stefanik won the election by a large margin.
Stefanik fills the vacancy created two days ago when Republicans ousted U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who held the position since 2019. Cheney was removed from the position because of her criticisms of former President Donald Trump's election fraud claims.
"I'm truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican conference chair," Stefanik said in a statement. "House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical socialist (Democratic) agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi."
Katko told reporters after a virtual roundtable last week that he would support Stefanik for House GOP conference chair. In explaining his decision, he said that Stefanik knows him "as well as she knows conservatives" and that she recognizes he has "a different type of district than a lot of conservatives."
"She knows that if we ever want to be back in control of Congress again, people like me have to win and we have to flourish and we have to have a big tent as the Republican Party," Katko said. "She understands that. She understands that means she has to advocate for all of us."
When speaking about Stefanik last week or nominating her for the leadership post, Katko did not mention their political differences. Stefanik became one of Trump's biggest boosters in Congress after the first impeachment proceedings in 2019. She has echoed Trump's election fraud claims and voted against impeaching him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
While Katko endorsed Trump for president in 2020, he has repeatedly said that there is no evidence of election fraud. He blamed Trump for his rhetoric leading up to the Jan. 6 attack and was one of 10 Republicans — along with Cheney — who voted to impeach the president.
Stefanik and others still view Trump as the leader of the GOP. But Katko has said that Trump should no longer be the party's standard-bearer and that he wouldn't support him for president if he runs in 2024.
Katko hasn't mentioned Trump or the election fraud claims when he talks about his support of Stefanik. Instead, he focuses on their friendship and their work representing upstate New York districts.
"Elise is a passionate Republican voice and she is the perfect choice to unite our conference as chair," Katko said. "She will effectively exploit the tremendous opportunity we have to take back the House in 2022 by highlighting the far-left agenda of higher taxes and open borders."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.