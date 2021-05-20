John Katko, NY GOP reps endorse Lee Zeldin for governor

They were elected to Congress in the same year. Now, U.S. Rep. John Katko is supporting a fellow New York, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, for governor.

Katko, R-Camillus, on Thursday endorsed Zeldin for governor. Zeldin, a Suffolk County Republican, is the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Rob Astorino, who served as Westchester County executive and ran for governor in 2014, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, are also seeking the party's nomination.

Katko and Zeldin were elected to Congress in 2014. They are in their fourth term representing New York districts — Katko's is in upstate, while Zeldin's is on Long Island.

"It's been an honor to serve our great state with my friend and colleague Lee Zeldin and fight with him to safeguard our homeland, lower taxes and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers," Katko said in a statement. "He's worked across the aisle for the betterment of his constituents and never backed down when it comes to fighting for them.

He continued, "His grit and unwavering determination is why he has my full support in his mission to fire Andrew Cuomo and bring our state back from the brink."