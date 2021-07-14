John Katko raises $484K for 2022 reelection campaign for Congress

Katko faces the possibility of difficult primary and general election campaigns next year. He has been criticized for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Conservative Party leaders in central New York have withdrawn their support of the Camillus Republican, who has run on the minor party line in the past four elections.

So far, no primary opponents have emerged to challenge Katko for the Republican line. But Trump has said that he will support a challenger.

It's also likely that Katko's district will become more friendly for Democrats in a general election race. While Democrats already have an enrollment advantage in the 24th Congressional District, which Katko has represented since 2015, the redistricting process will begin later this year. With Democrats in control of the state Legislature, they can approve maps that are more favorable for their party.

That could mean Katko will run for a fifth term in a district with an even larger advantage for Democrats or he could be pitted against a fellow Republican, such as U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, in a primary.

Katko will be a formidable opponent for Democrats and if anyone from his own party challenges him in a primary. He won the 2014 and 2016 elections by 20 points, then pulled off a five-point victory in 2018 — a rare success story for Republicans in a year when Democrats won control of the House. Despite 24th district voters preferring Democrat Joe Biden for president, Katko won reelection by 10 points last year.

