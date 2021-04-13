John Katko rakes in over $400K to set personal first quarter fundraising record

U.S. Rep. John Katko kicked off the 2022 election cycle with a personal fundraising record.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised $436,921 in the first quarter, according to preliminary numbers provided by his campaign. It's the most he has raised in the first quarter of any year since his first run for Congress in 2014.
His previous first-quarter record was $313,295 in 2020 — an election year. His best in the first quarter of a non-election year was $299,431 in 2015, the first year he served in Congress.
With Katko's record haul, he has $586,014 in the bank to start the new election cycle.
"I'm beyond grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received," Katko said. "After a decisive re-election victory in which our campaign prevailed by a margin of over 10 points, this record-breaking quarter represents an unmistakable affirmation of my approach in Congress.
"With our nation still dealing with the ongoing pandemic and now confronting new challenges like Biden's dangerous border crisis, I'll be working to bring effective governing practices and commonsense solutions back into prominence."
In November, Katko defeated Democratic challenger Dana Balter by 10 points to win a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, which includes Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. It was an expensive campaign, with nearly $7 million spent by the candidates. Outside groups spent over $11 million.
Katko's national profile has grown this year. He was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump — a vote that received a mixed reaction within the GOP. While there are Republicans who believe he made the right decision, there are others who criticized the vote.
He has also received attention for his early work as the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee. He has been a leading critic of President Joe Biden's immigration policies. He has made two trips to the southern border to draw attention to the policies and to urge the Biden administration to take further action.
Katko hasn't formally announced he will run for reelection in 2022, but has previously said he wants to serve six terms in Congress. No Democrats have announced they will challenge him next year.
One factor that could affect whether Katko does seek a fifth term is redistricting. It's likely that his current district could be dramatically different in 2022. New York could lose as many as two congressional districts, which will require major changes to congressional district maps.
There are several potential scenarios. Katko could be in the same district as U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican. Tenney's current district, the 22nd, is east of the 24th district. Before the maps were redrawn in 2012, the district largely contained parts of the Mohawk Valley but extended west into southern Cayuga County.
It's possible that Katko's district could remain mostly the same with the addition of parts of the 23rd Congressional District, which includes Seneca and Tompkins counties, both of which neighbor the 24th district. The 23rd district is represented by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, who won't seek reelection next year.
Depending on how the district is redrawn, it could make it more favorable for Katko's reelection bid or for a Democratic challenger. The central New York Republican has been a top target for Democrats in the past, but the closest they came to beating him was when Balter lost by five points in 2018. He had double-digit victories in 2014, 2016 and 2020, with the first two election wins by 20-point margins.
