John Katko rakes in over $400K to set personal first quarter fundraising record

One factor that could affect whether Katko does seek a fifth term is redistricting. It's likely that his current district could be dramatically different in 2022. New York could lose as many as two congressional districts, which will require major changes to congressional district maps.

There are several potential scenarios. Katko could be in the same district as U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican. Tenney's current district, the 22nd, is east of the 24th district. Before the maps were redrawn in 2012, the district largely contained parts of the Mohawk Valley but extended west into southern Cayuga County.

It's possible that Katko's district could remain mostly the same with the addition of parts of the 23rd Congressional District, which includes Seneca and Tompkins counties, both of which neighbor the 24th district. The 23rd district is represented by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, who won't seek reelection next year.

Depending on how the district is redrawn, it could make it more favorable for Katko's reelection bid or for a Democratic challenger. The central New York Republican has been a top target for Democrats in the past, but the closest they came to beating him was when Balter lost by five points in 2018. He had double-digit victories in 2014, 2016 and 2020, with the first two election wins by 20-point margins.

