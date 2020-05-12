John Katko ranked as second-most bipartisan member of Congress

"As our country faces one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, it is more important than ever before that we work across party lines," Katko said in a statement. "We need to deliver relief to American families, protect our nation's health care system and ensure our small businesses have the tools to survive.

"Throughout this time, I have sought to work with both Democrats and Republicans, to build consensus on legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic and provide relief to those in need."

The recognition from the Lugar Center is the latest honor Katko has received for his legislative record. The Bipartisan Policy Center presented its Legislative Action Award to Katko in 2019.

The annual award is given to six members of Congress who haven't served more than three terms. Katko was recognized for his "independence and effectiveness."

"During my time in Congress, I have consistently worked with both Democrats and Republicans to better central New York and our nation," he said. "Doing so has yielded significant results, passing meaningful legislation that protects drinking water, improves infrastructure, addresses the opioid epidemic and strengthens our national security. I'm honored to once again receive recognition for this work from the Lugar Center."

