John Katko reunites with former top aides, joins lobbying firm

Former U.S. Rep. John Katko has found a new job after retiring from Congress.

Katko joined the HillEast Group, a lobbying firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Syracuse, as a senior adviser. The firm was founded in 2017 by Brad Gentile, Katko's first congressional chief of staff. Two of his other former chiefs of staff, Zach Howell and Erin O'Connor Elliott, also work at the firm.

Katko will not be a lobbyist, at least not yet. Former members of Congress are prohibited from being lobbyists for one year after leaving office — House ethics rules describe this ban as a "cooling-off period."

But the firm focuses on issues that are in Katko's wheelhouse, such as aviation and cybersecurity. While in Congress, he served on the House Homeland Security Committee — he was the ranking Republican member from 2021 through 2022. He chaired a subcommittee that oversaw the Transportation Security Administration, a federal agency responsible for aviation security, and became a leader on cybersecurity issues.

HillEast has 17 clients, including Airports Council International, SentinelOne and the U.S. Travel Association.

"I'm excited to join HillEast Group, and especially to work alongside a team that I know and trust," Katko said. "This role presents an exciting opportunity to remain active in the homeland security and cybersecurity space, at a time when this work could not be more important for our national security. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear for HillEast's clients."

Gentile welcomed his old boss to HillEast Group.

"As the firm continues to grow, John's experience will be incredibly valuable to our clients," he said. "He is uniquely qualified to advise the team and produce results in a period of divided government."

Katko, a Republican, did not seek reelection last year after serving four terms in Congress. He represented the Syracuse area, including all of Cayuga County, from 2015 through 2022.

As a member of Congress, he developed a reputation for being willing to work with both parties. He told The Citizen that nearly 100 bills he introduced were approved by the House and 35 were signed into law. The tallies include bills he authored that were part of larger legislative packages.

Katko was recognized for his legislative work. The Lugar Center called him "a model for bipartisanship." He is also a two-time recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.

He chaired the Republican Governance Group consisting of moderate GOP members, served on the House Republican Steering Committee and was a vice chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee for two election cycles.