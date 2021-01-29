John Katko teams with Democrats on legislation to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Nearly six years after U.S. Rep. John Katko first introduced legislation to put Harriet Tubman on paper currency, he is joining with Democrats to renew the push to honor the abolitionist by placing her likeness on the $20 bill.
U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, authored a measure that would require the Department of Treasury to put Tubman on the $20 bill. The legislation was introduced two days after President Joe Biden's administration committed to the change and pledged to consider ways to accelerate the redesign of the note.
Beatty's bill has 14 cosponsors. Katko, R-Camillus, is the lone Republican who cosponsored the legislation. Two New York Democrats, U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Nydia Velazquez, are also supporting the bill.
"The American people want our currency to better reflect the diversity of our great country," Beatty said. "I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration, including the first-ever female secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen, to put a woman on the twenty and make the Tubman Twenty a reality."
Since his first year in Congress, Katko has been a proponent of placing Tubman on U.S. paper currency. His congressional district includes Auburn, where Tubman settled and lived the latter part of her life. The property she owned, which includes her brick residence and the Home for the Aged she founded, is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.
Tubman's grave is in Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn.
In June 2015, after attending the annual Harriet Tubman pilgrimage in Auburn, Katko introduced legislation to put Tubman's likeness on paper money. It was one year later, in 2016, that then-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced Tubman would be the new face of a redesigned $20 bill.
When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, there was no commitment from his administration that it would follow Lew's decision and put Tubman on the redesigned $20 bill. Katko maintained his support of the Tubman $20 bill by writing letters to then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and reintroducing legislation that would require the Department of Treasury to make the change.
Katko reintroduced the bill again in 2019. He partnered with the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. After Cummings died in 2019, Katko pledged to continue working on the Tubman $20 bill legislation.
"At the start of the 117th Congress, I'm proud to continue this fight and join Congresswoman Joyce Beatty in introducing legislation that will direct the U.S. Treasury to finalize the redesign of the $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman," Katko said. "This effort celebrates Tubman's legacy, commitment to freedom and equality, and highlight her connection to central New York."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.