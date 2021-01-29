John Katko teams with Democrats on legislation to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Since his first year in Congress, Katko has been a proponent of placing Tubman on U.S. paper currency. His congressional district includes Auburn, where Tubman settled and lived the latter part of her life. The property she owned, which includes her brick residence and the Home for the Aged she founded, is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

Tubman's grave is in Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

In June 2015, after attending the annual Harriet Tubman pilgrimage in Auburn, Katko introduced legislation to put Tubman's likeness on paper money. It was one year later, in 2016, that then-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced Tubman would be the new face of a redesigned $20 bill.