John Katko teams with Democrats to propose $100M for addiction, mental health treatment

A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress would establish a federal grant program to support facilities providing care for mental health and substance use disorders.

The legislation, which was introduced last week, would provide $100 million in emergency funding for local facilities to continue services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is being led by U.S. Reps. John Katko and Tim Ryan in the House and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Todd Young in the Senate.

The goal of the bill is to address challenges people with mental illnesses or substance use disorders have faced during the pandemic. With stay-at-home orders in place and millions of people isolating themselves at home, it can have an adverse effect on drug addicts and those with mental health disorders.

Many health care providers also have found it difficult to maintain support and treatment services. The $100 million fund, if approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, would help facilities expand services, including telehealth options, helplines and websites, outreach and support groups.

The bipartisan bill, Katko said, "will ensure those who need help during the crisis can safely access care."